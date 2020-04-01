🔥NHS nurse says she was left in tears after shoppers make snide comments about 'queue-jumping' after night shift🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A children’s nurse said she “cried all the way home” after fellow shoppers made unkind comments about her using her NHS card to avoid a long queue at Aldi after a night shift.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had just finished her 13-hour shift at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool when she stopped at Aldi to do her shopping on Monday morning.

While she was in the queue for NHS workers – who have been given priority access by most major supermarkets – she said she heard snide comments from people in the other queue.

Describing what happened, she told MailOnline: “I had just finished work and the girls had said to me Aldi opens at 8am and the NHS don’t have to stand in the queue.

“I got there, got out of my car and there was a big queue. I walked over and there was a security guard standing there. I said ‘where do I stand?’ and said I was NHS and showed him my card, so he said ‘stand here’.

“And then the comments from people in the queue, they started saying ‘oh yeah, we’re all NHS here’, and ‘so what NHS, that’s your job’.

“There were about six or seven of them saying things, and I didn’t answer back because I thought it would just fuel it.”

The nurse, who has worked at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for more than 30 years, said she was so upset she rushed around the store to get what she needed and left.

She said she “cried all the way home” after the incident.

‘”I couldn’t believe it, after feeling so humbled the other night,” she said.

“After the clapping for the NHS, to being abused this morning from a few people who haven’t a clue what I had endured on my nightshift.

“It’s just horrible, people just don’t know.”

She added: “I never expected for one minute I would be challenged going in, I was embarrassed to be doing it in the first place. I cried all the way home.”

The nurse said Aldi staff had been “fantastic” and she had written to thank them for their help and support.

As of Wednesday, the number of coronavirus patients who have died in UK hospitals reached 2,352 – the biggest daily rise since the outbreak began.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began has reached 29,474.