NHS must admit its errors quicker of face £4.3bn payouts to laywers

The NHS must admit its failings quicker or face paying out legal fees of up to £4.3 billion, a former Tory Health Secretary has said.

Stephen Dorrell spoke out after an investigation revealed NHS estimates of how much services would pay to lawyers if all the current claims they are facing go ahead.

Last year the NHS paid out £2.4 billion for negligence claims.

And asssessments of the total cost of all outstanding claims reached £83 billion, health watchdogs said.

Freedom of Information disclosures supplied to the BBC reveal that trusts expect to pay out £4.3 billion in legal fees, if all such claims went ahead.

Last year an investigation by this newspaper revealed that compensation paid out for harm and deaths caused by NHS delays and blunders had doubled in five years.

Yesterday Mr Dorrell, a former Tory health secretary, who chaired the Health Select committee for four years, said the NHS needed to admit mistakes more quickly, instead of spending huge sums on lawyers.

He said “the real scandal” in the health service was the time trusts spent arguing legal cases when they should have admitted to failings.

“That’s why we end up providing more than £4bn for laywers to extend the process and argue over who is responsible,” he said.