nhs-chief-has-warned-that-“perverse”-planning-rules-restricting-gyms-from-opening-are-undermining-efforts-to-solve-the-obesity-epidemic

THE HEAD of the NHS has warned that “perverse” planning rules restricting gyms from opening are undermining efforts to solve the obesity epidemic.
Sir Simon Stevens spoke out after health and planning experts claimed it was easier to open a fast food outlet than get permission from councils to open a gym.
Under planning laws, restaurants are given priority over leisure activities on high streets, meaning that it is harder for permissions to be gained.
Experts claimed that as a result, a “chicken shop” was more likely to get the go-ahead than fitness centre looking to convert the same premises.
Public health doctors have called for restrictions on fast food outlets opening near schools, in a bid to combat Britain’s obesity epidemic.
Gym operators said they were struggling to open new sites on high streets due to “outdated planning regulations” that can see shop units sit derelict for “up to two years”.
Fitness bosses are now calling on local planning authorities to overhaul their policies in a bid to “improve public health” and reinvigorate Britain’s high streets.
Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, said: “While exercise alone will not cure our national obesity epidemic, it undoubtedly improves both our physical and mental health.
“So at a time when there are around twice as many high street fast food outlets as there are public parks, it does seem perverse that gym operators report difficulty in being able to open new facilities.
He added: “The NHS is playing its part through our Long Term Plan and by supporting Healthy New Towns which help make exercise a part of daily life.
“But planning policies and the wider built environment also help ensure that good choices about diet and exercise are the easy choices.”
Two in three adults are overweight or obese, and Britain’s obesity rates are the highest in Western Europe.
The average Briton does less than 10 minutes’ exercise a day.
Humphrey Cobbold, chief executive of PureGym said planning regulations have prevented the company, who operate 260 gyms from opening further sites.
He said: “Sadly, this has often left high street properties vacant and derelict for months.
“We strongly believe that local planning legislation needs to keep up with the changing nature of Britain’s high streets.
“We call on local planning authorities to work with us to both improve public health and also reinvigorate Britain’s high streets.”
Joan Murphy chief executive of FRAME, which operates seven gyms, said that they too have come up against the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987 which encourages high streets to be “zoned for retail, offices or hospitality”.
She said: “As a business with a lot of freelance trainers, we would not match the higher employment levels of say an office or retail space and so the property can sit vacant for up to two years. This is limiting the fitness industry and business growth.”
The Town and Country Planning Order divides potential uses for buildings into groups and decides if it needs planning permission for “change of use”.
Jeremy Hinds, Director of National Retail Planning at Savills Estate Agents explained that under the legislation a cold food takeaway “like Subway and Greggs” fall under the same use class as a retailer (class A1).
As a result a cold food takeaway can take over the premises with no “change of use” permission.
Coffee shops where people eat on site are class A3 and hot takeaways class A5 but “gyms are a completely different use class altogether” (D2).
Meaning it would be easier for a shop selling gym equipment to change into a fast food restaurant than “if they’re selling gym equipment and they want to become a gym”, he said.
Tam Fry, National Obesity Forum chairman said: “This planning directive needs quickly revising.
“With today’s obesity epidemic in mind it is plainly ridiculous that outdated local bylaws make it easier to open a fast food outlet than a gym.
He said the country is “desperate for recreational facilities” and needed “more chicken shops like a hole in the head”.
Mr Hinds said the process for planning permission could “easily take longer than 18 months” as gyms have to wait to prove that there is no market for an A1 shop before they are granted planning permission.
Mr Hinds added: “Surely the better approach would be to start again and make it fit for purpose for the modern world.”
Jason De Savary, chief executive of the Core Collective gyms, said this meant a “lengthy and expensive process” and called for planning laws to be “relaxed or modernised”.
“We signed the agreement to lease for our site on St. John’s Wood high street in the end of 2016 and it wasn’t opened until the end of 2019,” he said.