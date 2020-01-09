nhs-appointment-delays-are-‘putting-patients-at-risk-of-going-blind’

NHS patients are being left to go blind due to lengthy delays in getting appointments for conditions such as glaucoma, a report has found.

Sight services are being inundated with an increasing number of patients, forcing some clinics to rely on lesser qualified staff, the study concluded.

An investigation was launched by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) after a 34-year-old mother-of-three lost her sight when she was made to wait 13 months for a follow-up glaucoma appointment.

She was left unable to look after her children properly and could not leave the house alone, while her husband had to slash his working hours to care for his family.

The NHS trust that treated her, which has not been named, conceded it couldn’t offer timely appointments to 4,500 of its ophthalmology patients.

According to the HSIB report, the woman first visited a high street optician in June 2016 after noticing her vision was getting worse.

Following her diagnosis she was referred to the local hospital eye service (HES) for an urgent assessment.

But insufficient capacity and 13 months’ worth of delays getting a follow-up appointment led to further sight loss.

The wait was exacerbated by the fact she was seen by trainees and locums who did not always escalate the seriousness of her condition.

She was eventually registered as severely sight impaired.

Following a review, the report said, ‘it was agreed that there had been missed opportunities to preserve her already limited sight, and that this had left her significantly disabled and unable to lead a normal life’.

It added: ‘The patient’s current consultant confirmed that, in her opinion, the patient’s disease progression would have been prevented had she been seen and treated in a timely way.’

The HSIB said a lack of timely follow-ups for glaucoma patients is a recognised national issue across the NHS.

It added that research shows around 22 patients per month suffer severe or permanent sight loss as a result of delays.

The investigation concluded there is inadequate national hospital eye service capacity to meet demand for glaucoma services, and recommended better ways of working.

It said its findings are ‘likely to be applicable to follow-up of patients with other eye conditions’.

Mike Burdon, president of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, said the report and its accompanying recommendations ‘are extremely welcomed and must not be overlooked’.

He added: ‘With demand for ophthalmic services predicted to rise by more than 40 per cent over the next 20 years, urgent action is needed, and we look forward to working with NHS England and other key stakeholders to the transformation of ophthalmic services to safeguard the sight of patients.’

Keith Conradi, HSIB’s chief investigator, said: ‘Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness.

‘We know that the delay to appointments once patients are diagnosed exacerbates the risk of sight loss in patients across England.

‘Our case highlighted the devastating impact; our patient has suffered immeasurably, living with the effects each day, including not being able to see the faces of her young children or read books to them.’

Helen Lee, policy and campaigns manager at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said: ‘This report has brought vital attention to a serious and dangerous lack of specialist staff and space in NHS ophthalmology services across the country.

‘We know that thousands of patients in England are experiencing delays in time-critical eye care appointments, which is leading to irreversible sight loss for some, but suggestions on how to tackle the problem have been continually ignored.

‘Without immediate action, the situation will only continue to deteriorate as the demand for appointments increases.’