nhk-tv:-abe-to-propose-1-year-postponement-for-olympics

USA Track joins groups in pushing for Olympic postponement

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Olympic leaders face a growing rebellion after the USA Track and Field chief added to the call for a postponement of the Tokyo Games because of the mushrooming coronavirus crisis.

CEO Max Siegel sent a two-page note to his counterpart at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland, asking the federation to advocate for a delay. It came late Friday, only a few hours after USA Swimming’s CEO sent a similar letter.

W MI boxer picks Olympic dreams over streets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Like every other boxer, Joe Hicks has experienced failure. He doesn’t mind so much.

“Failure is the greatest teacher,” he said.

Qualifier postponed, Michigan boxer waits for Olympic chance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WOOD) — Boxer Joe Hicks had made the U.S. Olympic Team and was looking forward to the Americas’ qualifying tournament in Argentina later this month.

It’s been postponed due to concerns about coronavirus.

