nfl-star-deandre-hopkins-supports-teen-suspended-over-dreadlocks

January 23, 2020 | 11: 55am

A Texas teen named Deandre Arnold was suspended from high school and told he couldn’t walk at his graduation ceremony unless he cut his dreadlocks, getting the attention of a Houston Texans star who shares his first name — DeAndre Hopkins, who urged him not to cut his hair.

Arnold, 17, a senior, ironically, at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, was recently sent to in-school suspension for refusing to cut his hair, Click 2 Houston reported.

“They say that even [when] my hair is up, if it were to be down it would be not in compliance with the dress code,” Deandre told the station. “However, I don’t take it down in the school.”

His mother, Sandy Arnold, told the outlet that her son has had dreadlocks for years and has always followed the dress code — “off the shoulders above the earlobes and out of the eyes.”

But then, she said, the school changed its policy after Christmas break and three months before graduation.

Deandre said his family is from Trinidad, where dreadlocks are commonplace.

“I really like that part of Trinidadian culture,” he said. “I really embrace that.”

The teen got a little extra support this week from Hopkins — who also has dreadlocks.

“Never cut your locks Deandre Arnold,” the NFL star tweeted to his nearly 459,000 followers.

The tweet racked up 982 retweets and about 4,200 likes by Thursday morning.

In a statement provided to the station, the Barbers Hill school district said it has “a community-supported hair length policy and have had for decades.”

“Barbers Hill is a state leader with high expectations in all areas!” the statement said.

The district’s concern is not about Arnold’s dreadlocks or race, district superintendent Greg Poole insisted at a school board meeting earlier this week, according to KHOU.

“There is no dress code policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing of the hair,” Poole said. “Our policy limits the length. It’s been that way for 30 years.”