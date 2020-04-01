nfl-players,-owners-&-teams-donate-$35-million-in-fight-against-covid-19

The NFL community has come together to donate $35 million in the fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The total sum will be donated across 10 organizations. These are the American Red Cross, Bob Woodruff Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, CDC Foundation, GENYOUth Foundation, Meals on Wheels America, Salvation Army, Team Rubicon, United Way, and Wounded Warrior Project.

The NFL announced in a press release that the National Football League Players Association, franchises, owners, and players have all pitched in to raise the $35 million.

“We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, we need to unify to stay home and stay strong,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “The NFL will continue to find ways to give our support so we can get through this time of uncertainty together.”

In addition, all those involved pitched in to make a video urging people to stay at home and avoid risking the continued spread of the coronavirus. Watch below.

Bean-eating content machine!