nfl-pays-tribute-to-late-la-lakers-icon-kobe-bryant-at-super-bowl-liv-in-miami

The NFL paid tribute to late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Los Angeles Lakers icon Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last weekend, provoking an outpouring of grief from the sporting community and beyond.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the NFL would also pay tribute to the victims of the accident before Sunday’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Several players displayed tributes to Bryant on their cleats during pre-game warm-ups, at the end of which both rosters lined up on their respective 24-yard lines for a moment of silence as a picture of Kobe and Gianna and the names of all nine victims of the crash flashed up on the big screen.

Music stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are also planning to honour Bryant during the Super Bowl LIV half-time show.