nfl-insiders-explained-why-the-browns-reportedly-didn’t-hire-josh-mcdaniels

The Bruins are in Philadelphia this evening to play the Flyers at 7 p.m.

And the Celtics are at home tonight against the Bulls at 7: 30 p.m.

The AFC and NFC Championship matchups are set. The Titans and Chiefs will play in Kansas City on Sunday at 3: 05 p.m., while the Packers head to San Francisco to face the 49ers (also on Sunday) at 6: 40 p.m.

The Browns’ decision to not hire Josh McDaniels: Though it hasn’t been officially announced, multiple reports indicate that the Browns are set to hire Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the team’s new head coach.

Cleveland’s reported decision to hire Stefanski likely means that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels won’t be getting another chance to be an NFL head coach for at least another year. McDaniels, whose name came up in multiple head coaching vacancies over the past few weeks, was in the running to become the next Browns coach. Should the Browns finalize the new hire, it will leave no remaining head coach openings in the NFL.

On paper, McDaniels arguably has stronger credentials than Stefanski. The 43-year-old has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in two successful stints, and has helped the team win six Super Bowls.

Yet McDaniels was in favor of tailoring Cleveland’s front office to his own liking, according to multiple reports.

As NFL insider Albert Breer noted, McDaniels wanted “sweeping changes,” something that likely hurt his candidacy for the Browns’ job:

Two notes on the Browns’ search. • 49ers DC Robert Saleh made a very real impression on the group. I’m told he made the call harder on the Cleveland brass. • Patriots OC Josh McDaniels did very well. My sense: the “problem” was he wanted sweeping organizational change. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 12, 2020

Cleveland’s football hierarchy is currently determined, in part, by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta (who has been in that role since 2016). DePodesta is a former Major League Baseball general manager, and is known for his focus on an analytics-driven approach to sports management.

Whether or not McDaniels would’ve wanted to keep DePodesta — or would’ve worked cohesively with him — is unknown, but as Cleveland columnist Pat McManamon pointed out in a story for The Athletic, acquiescing to McDaniels would’ve required Cleveland ownership to acknowledge additional mistakes.

“Josh McDaniels (and his six Super Bowl rings and experience with Bill Belichick) would have required a front-office restructuring, which would have meant the Browns admitting more error, and that hurts the psyche,” wrote McManamon. “That left McDaniels heading home Friday. Stefanski was hired Sunday.”

Trivia: What current Celtic was a member of the 2011 University of Pittsburgh basketball team that Kemba Walker (playing for the University of Connecticut) defeated in that year’s famous Big East Tournament matchup?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played in the EuroLeague before signing with the Celtics in 2018.

A member of the 2016 Falcons (and 2018 Patriots) had jokes about the Texans blowing a 24-0 lead:

So when the Chiefs win this do all the 28-3 jokes go away?? — Adrian Clayborn (@AJaClay) January 12, 2020

The McCourtys were happy to see Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin team up for a sack on Sunday:

Gotta love twins making plays! Shout out to the Griffin twins! — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) January 13, 2020

🚨🚨🚨 WE JUST HAD A GRIFFIN BROTHERS BLITZ COMBO IN CLUTCH TIME 🚨🚨🚨 @Shaquemgriffin @ShaquillG pic.twitter.com/sMaXcLhPxr — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 13, 2020

Jimmy Johnson’s reaction to the announcement that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Former @dallascowboys head coach @JimmyJohnson has been elected to the @ProFootballHOF as a member of the Class of 2020. Incredible moment as he finds out he is now a Hall of Famer. #PFHOF20 (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/EydJ1GDX8Y — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2020

The Chiefs scored so many touchdowns, they ran out of fireworks:

The Chiefs literally ran out of celebration fireworks because they scored so much 😳🎇 (via @AlexGold ) pic.twitter.com/TDh9uiA0j2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2020

On this day: In 1999, Michael Jordan retired for the second time from the NBA. The announcement came just days before the league finally announced the end of a lockout that had delayed the start of the 1998-1999 season. The Bulls were coming off of the second three-peat of championships in the Jordan era.

Jordan cited a lack of desire to keep playing, saying that “physically, it would be easy” to return.

He would un-retire in 2001, playing two more seasons for the Washington Wizards.

Daily highlight: Boston University freshman Wilmer Skoog scored a memorable goal over the weekend in a 5-4 loss to Dartmouth.

And here it is… Apparently Mr. Skoog has a flair for the dramatic. #GoBU pic.twitter.com/LTMxhFXcOf — BU Men’s Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 12, 2020

Trivia answer: Brad Wanamaker.