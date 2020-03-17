nfl-dynasty-ends-as-brady-leaves-patriots

After 20 years and six Super Bowl victories earning him ‘G.O.A.T’ status in the NFL, Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots in the biggest move of free agency in years.

Brady is set to turn 43 in August this year, but he is determined to keep going – just not in Foxborough with the only team he’s ever played for since he was drafted 199th overall by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft.

Tom Brady announced on social media that will not return to the New England Patriots after 20 years and 6 Super Bowl Championships. (Getty)

Following a tough season last year where the Patriots were knocked out in the wildcard round of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans, Brady’s exit signals the official end of a dynasty at the franchise led by the quarterback and legendary coach Bill Belichick.

Brady wrote a two-part message on social media, officially breaking the news to the NFL world, and devastated Patriots fans.

“I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and my career,” Brady said.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM experiences.”

The Patriots immediately followed with an emotional statement from owner Robert Kraft.

“How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he’s given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it’s ending?” Kraft said.

“I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans. I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship.

“Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality. While sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for his countless contributions to our team and community.

NFL superstar Tom Brady

“When Tom arrived in New England as an unheralded, sixth-round pick, no one could have imagined the fairytale story that would be written, the records that would be broken or the joy he would bring to an entire region.

“He leaves 20 years later as the winningest quarterback in NFL history with six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC titles and 17 division championships. He has been an exemplary teammate and leader.

“There simply will never be another Tom Brady. I now look forward to the day we can bring him back home to New England to celebrate his Patriots career, his endless achievements and his legacy as the greatest of all time. I love him very much.”

Brady and Belichick (AAP)

New England coach Belichick has always been notoriously unapologetic in happily moving on from players that he believes are no longer performing to the required standard.

He famously let go of Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler for then Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and the latter has helped the Patriots have one of the best defences in the league in recent years.

Belichick, who is very selective on the rare comments he gives media, gushed in a statement about his time with Brady, and looked back in appreciation at all they had achieved together.

“Tom was not just a player who bought into our program. He was one of its original creators. Tom lived and perpetuated our culture,” Belichick said in a statement.

Edelman and Brady (AAP)

“On a daily basis, he was a tone setter and a bar raiser. He won championships in three of his first four years on the field and in three of his final six seasons with us, while competing for championships in most every season in between. This is a credit to Tom’s consistency and what separates him. He didn’t just perform. He didn’t just win. He won championships over and over again.

“Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation. Tom’s success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional.

“Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was. With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.

Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy (AAP)

“Examples of Tom’s greatness are limitless, going back even before he was drafted. We witnessed how he prepared when he wasn’t playing, how he performed when he got his opportunity, what he did to continuously improve, his leadership, his mindset, the example he set, and, of course, the person he is. I am extremely grateful for what he did for our team and for me personally.

“Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time.”

Brady’s one-year contract for the 2019 season expired today and now his agent is negotiating a move to another NFL franchise, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most likely next destinations.

The Patriots will have to cop $US13.5 million in their salary cap from the signing bonus four Super Bowl MVP Brady got in 2019, when he threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns, with eight interceptions.

New England’s back-up quarterback to Brady was second-year pro Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler is also on the books. Belichick may look to recruit Brady’s replacement in the upcoming draft, but there is also talk that the Patriots might seek a trade option to find their starter for the 2020 season.