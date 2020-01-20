nfl-championship-sunday:-49ers-decimate-packers-and-patrick-mahomes-magic-takes-chiefs-to-the-super-bowl

We have our lineup for Super Bowl LIV. Here’s what happened on an eventful Sunday evening in the NFL Championship games.

San Francisco 49ers 37 Green Bay Packers 20

Kyle Shanahan coached the perfect game in his father’s image, as the San Francisco 49ers destroyed the Green Bay Packers with a devastating ground game to book their ticket to Super Bowl LIV.

Jimmy Garoppolo only threw the ball eight times, instead becoming the world’s most handsome handoff machine, as Shanahan’s scheme allowed undrafted running back Raheem Mostert to run wild.

Mostert – a former track star who had less than 800 rushing yards throughout his college career – is on his seventh NFL team, and was nothing more than a bit-part special-teamer before joining San Francisco in 2016.

But on Sunday night he rushed 29 times for a whopping 220 yards and all four of the 49ers’ touchdowns. He became the only player in NFL history to rush for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in a play-off game, and the Packers just had no answer for his dynamism, coupled with Shanahan’s creative play calling.

There was an hour and a half between Garoppolo’s sixth and seventh pass attempts. He is just the second quarterback to finish a play-off game with than than 10 pass attempts in the Super Bowl era, after Bob Griese did so for Don Shula’s 1971 and 1973 Miami Dolphins.