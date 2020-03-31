nfl-adds-playoff-games-on-nickelodeon-&-peacock-as-postseason-expands-to-14-teams

The NFL’s owners have voted to expand the playoffs to include 14 teams and will add postseason games on Nickelodeon and NBCUniversal’s new streamer Peacock.

The changes — which had been agreed to in the league’s latest collective-bargaining agreement with players — will take effect for the coming 2020 season, NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport said per sources. The moves were approved today during a conference call among owners that replaced the league’s annual meeting that was canceled amid the coronavirus crisis.

The added AFC and NFC Wild Card games will feature each conference’s 2-seed hosting the 7-seed, the 3 hosting the 6 and the 4 seed hosting the 5. NBC and CBS are set to air the additional wild card games, the league said on its website.

The NFL playoffs had been limited to 12 of the league’s 32 teams.

