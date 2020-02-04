neymar-left-out-of-psg-squad-two-days-after-celebrating-28th-birthday-party

Neymar has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their Ligue 1 game against Nantes – just two days after he threw a party to celebrate his birthday.

The Brazilian star, who turns 28 on February 5, hosted an all-white themed party at a Parisian nightclub on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Among the invited guests were team-mates Marco Verratti, Edinson Cavani and Leandro Paredes, while his sister Nadine and father were also spotted arriving at the Palais de Tokyo venue.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel admitted the party was “not the best way” to prepare for their upcoming fixture against Nantes on Tuesday, but dismissed suggestions he would leave Neymar out due to the timing of the party.

The winger picked up a knock in the 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday, which could explain his absence from Tuchel’s 19-man squad.

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti attended Neymar’s birthday party Photo: AFP via Getty Images

“You know that I always protect my players,” he told reporters.

“I have a lot of reasons to do so because I have confidence, trust and really like my team. With the party, I accept the fact it is quite hard to protect players.

“I cannot start thinking about who was there, who attended, at what time they left, thinking about what time they got home. I am the coach. Everybody has to be on time. Everyone will have to train seriously.

“Is it the best way to prepare for a game? No, obviously. Is it the worst thing that can happen? No, but it’s a pity because we gave people the opportunity to talk badly about us.

Neymar picked up a knock in PSG’s 5-0 win over Montpellier Photo: AFP

“It’s a shame because the team has a very strong mindset and now we need to adapt, but not in the way that I will have to leave players on the bench because they had a birthday party. No, it’s not like that.”

Neymar joined PSG in a world-record €222 million (£188.9m) deal from Barcelona in 2017, but the forward has been consistently linked with a return to LaLiga.