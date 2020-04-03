🔥Neymar donates over £750,000 to UNICEF to help fight coronavirus🔥

Brazilian football star Neymar is said to have made a donation in excess of £750,000 to UNICEF to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The PSG forward and former Barcelona star is believed to have made the gesture anomalously, according to Brazilian TV show Fofocalizando.

His donation of 5million Brazilian Real will be used to help treat the outbreak of Covid-19 and provide additional support to those affected by the pandemic.

Neymar is often criticised for his on-field antics and vast wealth, but this gesture from the 28-year-old is the latest example of sports stars offering financial support to charities fighting the outbreak.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently donated £920,000 to a campaign being promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

Tennis star and world No.1 Novak Djokovic donated €1million to buy medical equipment in Serbia, while Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld donated video tablets to hospitals and nursing homes so that patients could keep in contact with their families.

However, top flight footballers in England are facing growing pressure to take a pay-cut in order to help fight the outbreak in the UK.

Speaking at the government’s daily news briefing on Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock to make a contribution.

“I think that everybody needs to play their part in this national effort and that means Premier League footballers too,” he said.

“Given the sacrifices that many people are making, including some of my colleagues in the NHS who have made the ultimate sacrifice of going into work and have caught the disease and have sadly died, I think the first thing that Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part.”