next-labour-leader:-who-are-the-candidates-vying-to-replace-jeremy-corbyn?

With the election over, the majority of MPs are making the most of the Christmas recess.

But at the top of the Labour Party, the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn is already under way.

So far just two frontbenchers, Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis, have confirmed they will stand for the leadership.

However, the field is expected to become much wider in the coming days, with as many as a dozen candidates thought to be preparing bids for either the top job or the deputy role vacated by Tom Watson.

They include MPs from both the moderate and Corbynista wings of the party, as well as Brexiteers and Remainers.

A poll of party members released on January 2 put Keir Starmer as the clear frontrunner…