next-labour-leader:-who-are-the-candidates-vying-to-replace-jeremy-corbyn?

The race to replace Jeremy Corbyn is already under way, with candidates distancing themselves from the Corbyn manifesto and election result by setting out their stalls for the leadership.

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer, Clive Lewis, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Rebecca Long Bailey and have confirmed they will stand for the leadership.

The candidates include MPs from both the moderate and Corbynista wings of the party, as well as Brexiteers and Remainers.

A poll of party members released on January 2 put Keir Starmer as the clear frontrunner. According to the poll, he would comfortably defeat Rebecca Long-Bailey in a final round run-off. But there is a long way to go.

Here we list the potential hopefuls who could find themselves facing Boris Johnson at the despatch box in three months’ time.