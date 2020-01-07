next-labour-leader:-who-are-the-candidates-vying-to-replace-jeremy-corbyn?

The race to replace Jeremy Corbyn is already under way, with candidates distancing themselves from the Corbyn manifesto and election result by setting out their stalls for the leadership.
Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer, Clive Lewis, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Rebecca Long Bailey and have confirmed they will stand for the leadership.
The candidates include MPs from both the moderate and Corbynista wings of the party, as well as Brexiteers and Remainers.
A poll of party members released on January 2 put Keir Starmer as the clear frontrunner. According to the poll, he would comfortably defeat Rebecca Long-Bailey in a final round run-off. But there is a long way to go.
Here we list the potential hopefuls who could find themselves facing Boris Johnson at the despatch box in three months’ time.
Backers:
Ms Long-Bailey is a close ally of John McDonnell, who is said to have been mentoring her to take over as leader for several months.
She declared her candidacy on Monday night, but has good odds on being the next leader as the so-called “continuity Corbyn” candidate.
The shadow business secretary has also received the backing of frontbench colleague Richard Burgon, who is expected to run as deputy leader.
Ms Long-Bailey will also have the support Len McCluskey, the head of Labour’s biggest trade union backer Unite, to also declare for her in the coming weeks.
Election verdict:
In an article published on Dec 30, Ms Long-Bailey claimed that Brexit had played a major role in Labour’s election defeat.
Writing for the Guardian, she argued that Labour’s “compromise solution” on a second referendum had “satisfied too few”.
However, in a bid to differentiate herself from Mr Corbyn, who has been accused of driving away traditional Labour voters due to perceptions that he is too London-centric, Ms Long-Bailey has also been keen to emphasise her Northern, working-class roots.
Continuity Corbyn?
The MP for Salford and Eccles has laid out a pitch for “progressive patriotism” and says that a “compromise position” on Brexit involving a new deal and second referendum was partly to blame for Labour’s election defeat.
Unlike other candidates who have declared their leadership bids, Ms Long-Bailey has avoided the circuit of politics programmes and shied from explicitly criticising Mr Corbyn.
Her embrace of patriotism has been seen as an attempt to patch over one of the major Tory attacks on Mr Corbyn as a stooge of foreign states.
Polling at: 20% (YouGov)
Sir Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit secretary
Backers:
He played a leading role in shaping Labour’s Brexit policy to stage a second referendum and is likely to receive the backing of grandees from the New Labour era, such as Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson.
Sir Keir is keen to be seen as a man of the people and in recent interviews has highlighted his modest upbringing and background.
However, he is already coming under attack from the Corbyn wing of the party, amid claims that a London-based Remainer will not be able to repair the party’s historic links with the Leave-voting working-class communities.
Election verdict:
Has expressed frustration over the party’s Brexit ambiguity and felt that he should have been given the opportunity to confront Boris Johnson on the main issue of the election.
He has said Labour “should have taken a stronger position one way or the other” during the election.
Continuity Corbyn?
A passionate Remainer, the former Director of Public Prosecutions is seen as a centrist candidate.
Mr Starmer distanced himself from Mr Corbyn by questioning his handling of anti-Semitism, which he said came up on the doorstep during the election campaign as “a question of values and competence”. He said he thought private schools should be an “irrelevant” issue in British politics, despite Mr Corbyn leading the education offering of his manifesto with a commitment to abolish their charitable status.
Polling at: 31% (YouGov)
Emily Thornberry, shadow foreign secretary
Backers:
The first to officially announce she would be running for the top job, Ms Thornberry has been the most candid – and brutal – in her assessment of where Labour went wrong under Mr Corbyn.
She has also highlighted her battles with Boris Johnson while he was foreign secretary, during which she claimed to have “pummelled him every week”.
She is likely to receive the backing of some influential Labour moderates, although the majority are expected to declare for Sir Keir.
Election verdict:
The shadow foreign secretary has made clear that she warned against calling an election before Brexit had been resolved, and has laid the blame for the party’s shortcoming at the feet of his closest advisers.
Continuity Corbyn?
Ms Thornberry, who was sidelined during the election campaign and did not often appear in its broadcasts, said the public were unable to trust Labour and Mr Corbyn to form a credible government.
“In the end, we can say until we are blue in the face that there is another way- and there is – but we won’t get the opportunity to serve if people don’t believe us,” she said.
Ms Thornberry said Mr Corbyn had “many talents” including “winning the argument on austerity” but said the most important task was “to win elections”.
Polling at 6% (YouGov)
Lisa Nandy
Backers:
The Wigan MP has impressed a number of backbenchers and party grandees and is seen as someone who could reconnect with the party’s lost heartlands.
Election verdict:
“Trust was the issue. Not the radicalism, not the deeper fundamental change we were promising, but trust,” she told Sky’s Sophy Ridge.
Ms Nandy also criticised Labour’s free broadband pledge, telling the Pienaar’s Politics on BBC Radio 5 Live that voters cared about the “more pressing issue in their lives” of buses, adding: “It’s not about whether you’re radical or not, it’s about whether you’re relevant.”
Continuity Corbyn?
The 40-year-old is desperate to change Labour’s ‘metropolitan’ image and refocus on winning back the support of “left behind” towns and working-class areas.
Polling at 5% (YouGov)
Jess Phillips
Backers:
With a famously down-to-earth approach, she has the support of many moderate MPs, including Wes Streeting.
Despite representing a Leave-voting constituency, Ms Phillips has always supported remaining in the EU and has indicated she could campaign to re-join the bloc after Brexit.
She told the BBC’s Andrew Marr: “The reality is if our country is safer, if it is more economically viable to be in the European Union, then I will fight for that, regardless of how difficult that argument is to make.”
Election verdict:
Has blamed Jeremy Corbyn for a failure of leadership and inability to tackle anti-Semitism in the party.
Continuity Corbyn?
Is a self-declared socialist but is far removed from the politics of Mr Corbyn’s wing of the party.
Polling at: 11% (YouGov)
Clive Lewis, shadow Treasury minister
Backers:
A potential wildcard in the leadership contest, Mr Lewis is signed up to Mr Corbyn’s domestic agenda but as a Remainer has been highly critical of the party’s Brexit stance.
He has already secured a couple of endorsements, but is unlikely to win over Corbynistas from Ms Long-Bailey in the numbers required to be considered a serious prospect.
Election verdict:
Mr Lewis has accused Mr Corbyn of triangulating on Brexit but has also claimed that Labour has not shifted far away enough from the era of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.
Continuity Corbyn?
Firmly on the Left of the party but lacks the experience and name recognition of other Corbynistas that are likely to stand.
Polling at: 7% (YouGov)
Ian Lavery, Labour Party chairman
Backers:
The former trade union leader is a Corbyn loyalist and one of only a handful of prominent Brexiteers in the shadow cabinet.
Mr Lavery’s support for Brexit, Northern roots and former role in the National Union of Mineworkers could make him popular with members.
Election verdict:
He has blamed the shift towards a second referendum for alienating traditional Labour voters.
Continuity Corbyn?
Arguably the most Left-wing candidate to have indicated an interest in running.