next-kingdom-hearts-game-out-‘surprisingly-soon’-but-no-final-mix

Square Enix is currently working on two new Kingdom Hearts games, although Kingdom Hearts 4 is still a way off.

Considering it took 13 years to get from Kingdom Hearts 2 to Kingdom Hearts 3 it’s impossible to guess when there might be another numbered sequel.

Square Enix hasn’t really given any clue to that – other than it will take ‘some time’ – but they have just revealed that two other new projects are underway and that one will be revealed (or at least teased) tomorrow.

A Twitter Q&A in Japan has been translated by Gematsu and reveals that two new Kingdom Hearts development teams have been set up, separate from the main team and Kingdom Hearts Union χ, which means four separate teams working on the franchise at once.

We’re sure that involves a lot of mobile games and other more minor spin-offs, but the Kingdom Hearts Union χ (pronounced Union Cross) team have something to announce tomorrow, while one of the teams will release a new game ‘surprisingly soon’.

Despite all that, this week’s ReMind DLC expansion will be the only one for Kingdom Hearts 3 and there’ll be no Final Mix version like the previous games, as the team instead pivots to work on Kingdom Hearts 4.

Or at least there probably won’t be a Final Mix.

‘Currently, there are no concrete plans [for a Final Mix release],’ said director Tetsuya Nomura. ‘If it appears on new platforms in the future, then it’s a possibility, but I’m not thinking about whether or not that will become a Final Mix.’

That’s presumably a reference to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, which suggests that Kingdom Hearts 3 will not be enjoying a next generation remaster at launch at least.

