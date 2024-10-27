Whether you’re looking to save money or stream elsewhere, cancelling a subscription can sometimes be confusing. In this guide, we will provide you with a step-by-step walkthrough on how to cancel your Amazon Prime Video subscription efficiently.

The Amazon Prime Video Subscription Offer

What Does Amazon Prime Video Offer ?

Amazon Prime Video, launched by Amazon in 2006, is an online video streaming service available in over 200 countries worldwide. With several hundred million subscribers, the platform offers films, tV series and various television shows.

Different Subscription Plans

There are two monthly plans offered by Amazon Prime Video: the student subscription at €3.49 per month and the standard subscription at €6.99 per month. These come with a free trial period of one month. Users can also benefit from the Prime Student offer which includes a six-month trial period and reduced pricing for the duration of their studies (up to four years).

Additional Benefits

Access to other channels through Prime Video Channels.

The ability to download programs for offline viewing.

Synchronizing simultaneous screens.

X-RAY feature for information on actors and works.

Intrigued by what Amazon Prime Video has to offer but still want to explore other options ? Let’s take a look at how you can go about cancelling your subscription.

The Conditions Required To Cancel A Prime Video Subscription

Knowing Your Rights

You have every right to terminate your Amazon prime video subscription contract prior to its expiry date; hence it’s crucial understanding the terms of contract cancellation.

Special Considerations

If your Prime Video subscription was signed up through a third party, you will need to contact them for assistance.

Any additional subscriptions related to your Prime Video or Amazon Prime will not be auto-renewed once you end your Amazon prime subscription.

Now that we know the conditions, let’s look at how you can cancel your subscription step-by-step.

Cancelling Your Subscription: a Step-by-step Guide

Navigating Your Account

To begin the cancellation process, head over to your Amazon Prime account and navigate to the “Manage Subscription” tab. Here, all you have to do is click on “End Subscription and Benefits“.

Alternative Online Cancellation Method

You can also cancel your subscription by selecting “End Subscription” specifically for Prime Video online. This option comes in handy if you wish to maintain other Amazon services while cancelling only the video streaming service.

Having covered how to cancel during a free trial period, it’s time we turn our attention towards managing an annulment post-trial period.

Cancelling During The Free Trial Period

The Fine Print

In order to avoid charges after using the one month free trial offer, ensure that you cancel before the trial period ends. If cancelled during this period, no charges will be incurred.

Let’s now focus on what happens beyond the initial 30 days of usage and how cancellation works in such a situation.

Managing Cancellation After The 30-Day Trial Period

Beyond The Trial Period

If you’ve passed the free trial period, don’t worry. You can still cancel your subscription any time you want and the cancellation will take effect at the end of your current billing cycle.

Now, let’s explore what to do when seeking a refund following cancellation.

Refund Request After Resignation From Amazon Prime Video

Your Rights To A Refund

You may be eligible for a partial or full refund for the remaining months after cancelling your subscription. The refund process can be initiated directly from your online account.

Moving on from refunds, let’s delve into unsubscribing from “Prime Video Channels”.

Unsubscribing From “Prime Video Channels”

Understanding Prime Video Channels

“Prime Video Channels” are additional subscriptions that may have been tied to your Amazon Prime or Prime Video membership. Once you terminate your principal subscription, these will not auto-renew.

Lastly, we’ll discuss one final method of cancelling: reaching out to Amazon’s customer service team.

Contacting Customer Service For Cancellation

The Role Of Customer Service

If you encounter any difficulties during the cancellation process, remember that Amazon’s customer service is always there to assist. Don’t hesitate to reach out to them if needed.

We’ve now covered a comprehensive guide on how to cancel your Amazon prime video subscriptions effectively. Whether it’s understanding the terms of contract cancellation, knowing how to navigate through your account settings or exploring options for refund requests post-resignation, this guide has got you covered ! Remember – it’s your right as a consumer to make informed decisions about where and how you choose to spend your money online. Happy streaming !

