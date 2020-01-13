News Corp. pledges ‘initial’ $3.5M to Australian bushfire relief effort

January 13, 2020 | 5: 59pm

News Corp. will donate nearly $3.5 million in an “initial” pledge to help the Australian bushfire relief effort, the company announced Monday.

“It is clear that confronting the bushfire disaster in Australia requires both an immediate response and an ongoing investment in rebuilding the lives and livelihoods of those most affected by the fires across the country,” said Rupert Murdoch, News Corp.’s executive chairman, in a statement.

“As a company with roots in Australia and an abiding commitment to its people and communities, we are determined to help, both in this time of great need, and well into the future, as the hard work of restoration continues,” said Murdoch, an Australian native who along with his wife Jerry has already personally pledged nearly $1.4 million to the relief effort.

Robert Thompson, chief executive of News Corp., which owns The Post, added, “Our journalists and editors around Australia have done an extraordinary job of tracking the tragic fires and their profound impact on individuals, communities and the environment.

“Our company also has an important role to play in supporting our firefighters and the long-term renewal of communities hardest hit by the tragedy. The funds allocated will be targeted at ensuring those communities and their people have material support as they begin the task of rebuilding after suffering unfathomable losses.”

The company said, “The funds will be directed to charitable organizations in Australia benefiting local firefighters, providing emergency services to communities affected by the fires, and participating in the long-term revival of those communities.”

In addition, News Corp. Co-Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and his wife Sarah have pledged nearly $1.4 million to the cause, and entities of News Corp are donating hundreds of thousands of dollars more through various endeavors, the company said.