newry-mum’s-agony-over-disorder-that-forces-little-girl-(6)-to-self-harm







Martina McMahon

A mother has said she is at breaking point trying to find a diagnosis for her daughter, who suffers from a severe type of autism.

Martina McMahon (36) from Newry described how she faces a daily struggle with her six-year-old daughter Zoey.

The young girl bangs her head on tiled floors to the point of knocking herself out, vomits when stressed, beats and bites her mother and siblings, and tries to escape from the family home.

Zoey and her twin sister Ruby were both diagnosed with autism when they were three years old, and while Ruby has developed selective mutism, Zoey’s spiralling behaviour can only be controlled through food and water play.

The Belfast Trust has informed Zoey’s family that she may have the rare genetic condition SCN2A, which is a group of epilepsy and neurodevelopmental disorders caused by mutations in the gene.

Her parents must also be tested to find out if they are carriers of the gene, but it could take three to four months for those results to come through after blood samples are taken.

For the last two years Zoey goes through what her mother calls “head banging episodes”, which can last up to a day.