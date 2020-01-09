newlyweds-on-doomed-ukrainian-plane-were-in-iran-waiting-for-wedding-photos

January 9, 2020 | 5: 26pm

A rescue worker at the scene of the plane crash.

A newlywed couple among the 176 people killed in the Iran plane crash were only on the doomed jet because they stayed longer than planned in Iran to pick up their wedding photos, according to their family.

British engineer Saeed Tahmasebi Khademsadi and his new bride Niloofar Ebrahim, both 35, decided to spend the extra days in Tehran after others who traveled to their wedding had already left, relatives told The Telegraph.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Tahmasebi’s brother-in-law, Amir Vaheat, told the UK paper of the happy couple’s fatal decision.

“They were only in Tehran because they were waiting a few days for their wedding photographs before flying home.

“We all left to come back home and were anxious about the situation because of what’s going on in the region.”

Vaheat said he and his sister spoke to the newlyweds 10 minutes before they boarded the Boeing 737 for the first leg of their trip home to the UK and “everything was fine.”

“Then we heard their flight had gone down. It’s terrible, absolutely terrible,” he told the paper.

Tahmasebi, a chartered engineer who was completing a PhD at Imperial College in London, met Ebrahim a year ago while she was studying for a master’s degree in psychology, the paper said.

They married in December in London before traveling back to their native Iran for a second marriage ceremony.

“They were a wonderful, beautiful couple and they were so happy together,” Tahmasebi’s sister, Sally, 41, told the paper, calling the crash “too terrible for words.”

“Saeed was the nicest guy you could ever find,” she said. “He had the biggest heart and everyone who knew him loved him.”

US officials said Thursday it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed moments after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.