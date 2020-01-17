newly-single-vanessa-hudgens-shrugs-off-austin-butler-split-with-stylish-appearance-in-new-york

Vanessa Hudgens might be fresh from a break up with Austin Butler, but she’s not letting the split stop her from serving some fierce fashion looks.

The actor, 31, was seen heading to the Good Morning America studios in New York on Friday, looking as stylish as ever as she clashed prints.

The High School Musical star paired a leopard print dress with a checked blazer with impressively massive shoulder ruffles, and toughened up the look with a black leather belt with silver eyelets and black platform boots.

She also had a long duvet coat with a furry collar to throw on over the top, because New York can get pretty chilly in the winter.

It was announced earlier this week that Vanessa and Austin had split up after almost nine years of dating, with a source telling Us Weekly: ‘Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.’

It was claimed that the pair were thinking about marriage before their split, with a source telling People: ‘They had talked about an engagement before they split up.

‘They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together. Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship.

‘They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.’

Another source told E! that there may be hope of the couple getting back together in future, explaining: ‘They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another.

‘Right now she felt like he needed to go and be single and see if that’s what he really wants.’

The couple had been dating since September 2011, and Vanessa previously revealed the longest time they had spent apart was four months.





