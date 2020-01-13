newly-reunited-zayn-malik-and-gigi-hadid-are-love’s-young-dream-on-dinner-date

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid surprised us all by confirming they’re back together with a romantic night out for Zayn’s birthday over the weekend.

And it looks like their reunion celebrations aren’t over just yet.

Zayn, who turned 27 yesterday, and Gigi, 24, looked like love’s young dream as they enjoyed a dinner at Eleven Madison Park in the Flatiron District to mark the Pillowtalk singer’s birthday.

Gigi was all smiles as she dressed in a fashion-forward racer-cut top with black and silver trousers and a floor-length coat for date night.

Her beau rocked a retro crimson striped shirt with black trousers and Converse, with Zayn protectively guiding his girlfriend out of the restaurant.

The couple confirmed they were back together as Gigi joined the former One Direction star at his birthday party at Mediterranean-Italian restaurant ilBuco.

And it wasn’t just Gigi, as her mum Yolanda and sister Bella joined the meal, as well as her brother Anwar’s girlfriend Dua Lipa.

Seems Zayn has slipped back into the family fold pretty easily.

A source told E! Online: ‘Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.

‘She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.’

The pair began dating in late 2015, with Gigi starring in Zayn’s steamy video for Pillowtalk.

However, they split in March 2018, before reuniting in June – only to split again in January 2019.

In that break, Gigi dated The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, while Zayn – who was previously engaged to Perrie Edwards – hasn’t publicly dated anybody.





