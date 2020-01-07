newly-released-records-point-to-evidence-that-boston-student-information-was-shared-with-immigration-agency

City agencies have shared information about Boston Public School students more than 100 times between 2014 and 2018 with a Boston intelligence-sharing network center that includes an agent from the Department of Homeland Security, according to documents released to The Boston Globe by the Lawyers for Civil Rights.

The documents, obtained through a lawsuit the civil rights organization and others filed against the city, contradict previous statements from school officials that data about students had been shared with federal authorities in only one instance.

On at least 104 occasions, “incident reports’’ involving students were released to a group known as the Boston Regional Intelligence Center (BRIC), according to a letter city officials wrote to the civil rights lawyers. It’s not clear from the documents who released the records to the BRIC, which is housed at the Police Department and is partially funded by Homeland Security. It is accessible to at least one of the department’s analysts.