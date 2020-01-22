newly-released-images-show-true-extent-of-atrocities-at-auschwitz

Newly colourised images of Auschwitz have brought to life the horrors of the Nazi concentration camp.

The harrowing pictures show gaunt, exhausted families wearing the infamous striped prison camp uniform while clutching onto the little belongings they had left.

Other images show Jewish men and women carrying babies and holding children’s hands wearing a large, gold ‘Star of David’ badge as they stand in long queues.

Little did they know that the horrors of World War Two would finally come to an end just a year later – but most never saw that day.

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum estimates 1.1 million of the 1.3 million deported to the camp were murdered.

The images are one of only two known picture sets of the extermination process at German-occupied Auschwitz-Birkenau and were taken by a photographer who was sent to the camp in 1944.

Dozens of the photographs have been colourised for the first time to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp.

The images will be used to illustrate a two-part Channel 4 documentary, Auschwitz Untold, narrated by actor Sir Ben Kingsley.

Several of the few remaining survivors will recount their experiences so people never forget what happened and pay tribute to their loved ones.

Development producer, Sheldon Lazarus, said: ‘The 16 survivors who feature in this series tell their extraordinary accounts of survival and resistance against all odds in their own voices.

‘Accompanied by remarkable colourised footage from the archives, we hope this series will help remove a barrier that separates contemporary audiences from the reality of the Holocaust, so that we never ever forget the atrocities of the past.

‘With the 75th anniversary to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz in 2020, we felt it was really timely and important to bring to life the untold stories of the Holocaust in a new way.’

Producer and Director David Shulman said his aim with the documentary was to make sure it had ‘as much contemporary resonance as possible’.

‘The colourisation of black and white archive is one aspect of making this history more accessible to a younger audience and giving greater humanity to the people seen in the footage,’ he added.

‘Also, by including a Jewish resistance fighter from Vilna and a Roma holocaust survivor from France I think Auschwitz Untold In Colour adds unique perspectives typically overlooked by most documentaries about the Holocaust.’

Viewers will witness, for the first time, the colourisation of the black and white archive footage.

Auschwitz Untold: In Colour, produced by Fulwell73, will air at 9pm on January 26 and 27 on More4, followed by a 90-minute special on January 29 at 10..30pm on Channel 4.