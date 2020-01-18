newcastle-vs-chelsea,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Howay the lads indeed, and ladies, as Newcastle welcome Chelsea to St James’ Park for the evening game in today’s set of fixtures. Frank Lampard’s side are trying to keep up with the top three but can expect a difficult match against a team permanently ready to counter-attack.

Newcastle sit behind the ball and break at pace, with Miguel Almiron the most likely to cause problems for Chelsea’s centre-backs, who tend to push high up the pitch as the team squeezes the game. That could leave space in behind for the long Newcastle pass.

Steve Bruce has tweaked his usual 5-4-1 to a 5-3-2 in recent weeks but it hasn’t worked particularly well and Chelsea are definitely the favourites.