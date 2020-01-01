newcastle-united-vs-leicester-city,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Happy New Year
The Toon haven’t beaten Leicester at home since 2014 when Gabriel Obertan, of all people, scored the winner in a 1-0 victory that finished way beyond 6pm after kick-off was held up by a gale and the fears of what it would do to a newly-erected jumbo TV screen at St James’. In the past five years Leicester have won all three games in the league – the last of them 0-2 in 2018 and came away with a League Cup victory on penalties last August when Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden failed to convert their efforts.
A month later Newcastle went to Filbert Street 2.0 and were gubbed 5-0, shredded by the pace and finishing of Jamie Vardy, the movement and passing of James Maddison and the incisiveness of the Spanish Pompadour, Ayoze Perez, who had left Newcastle for the bright lights of Leicester for £30m in the summer.
Newcastle slumped to 19th after that defeat but have been on an upward march ever since – not exactly smoothly, they have taken strides like a drunken man up a long staircase, sometimes stumbling backwards, sometimes taking a necessary pause with forehead pressed into a cool wall for comfort as well as sometimes making confident progress. Some of the old flaws were alarmingly present in recent performances at Turf Moor, Old Trafford and in the defeat by Everton. They have genuine moments of promise ruined by dreadful finishing. Leicester are precisely the kind of side that can expose such profligacy.
With Vardy back after the birth of his new daughter and Newcastle’s profligacy in front of goal and lack of pace in midfield, it could be a difficult afternoon if their attempts to smother them with a five-man defence or midfield are breached as easily as they were at the King Power.