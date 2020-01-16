newcastle-united-vs-chelsea,-premier-league:-what-time-is-kick-off,-what-tv-channel-is-it-on-and-what-is-our-prediction?

Contents
What is it?
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travel to injury-hit Newcastle, who have been a bogey-team for the London club over the last decade.
When is it?
Saturday, January 18.
What time is kick off?
The game gets under way at 5.30pm.
What TV channel is it on?
As the late game on Saturday, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.
What is the team news?
Newcastle lost three players to injury in their home defeat against Leicester over Christmas, but are slowly nursing players back to full fitness.
Jonjo Shelvey and Jetro Willems were on the bench for the mid-week FA up replay against Rochdale, while Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie returned to the starting line-up after long-term injuries.
Fabian Schar has a chance of making the matchday squad against Chelsea but Javi Manquillo, who suffered a more severe hamstring injury, is expected to be out.
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek is stepping up his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury but there is still no set date for his return.
Christian Pulisic is also likely to miss the trip to the north east but there is a chance Marcos Alonso could make the 18-man squad.
What has been said?
Steve Bruce on Joelinton ending his goalscoring drought against Rochdale:
“I defended Almiron – I got asked the same question week in and week out and all of a sudden, he’s got four in seven games.
“With a striker, you just hope.
“You can see within five minutes what a difference it made to him. Look, he’s only young – he’s only Sean Longstaff’s age – and he’s got a big burden to carry.”
Frank Lampard on Tammy Abraham’s development:
“I think that is important for Tammy to do that when you have his frame six foot three, he has to use his body.
“I think he has done to great effect this year and he’ll get better at that.
“It is important to know when bodies are coming through you that you hold your frame and at least make it very difficult for them, and he did that today.”
What is our prediction?
Safe in mid-table and through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, Steve Bruce is doing a sterling job at Newcastle on the face of it. Injuries are beginning to bite however, and their underlying metrics suggest their decent results might not be sustainable through the rest of the season. No team has produced a lower Expected Goals total this season than Newcastle, who have relied on defenders scoring from set-pieces which seems unsustainable.
Chelsea have been inconsistent, losing at home to Southampton and drawing at Brighton either side of away victories at rivals Tottenham and Arsenal. They have won just one of their last six league visits to St James’ Park, but their midfield will control possession against almost any team and they are more dangerous in attack on the road.
Verdict: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3