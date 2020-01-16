newcastle-united-vs-chelsea,-premier-league:-what-time-is-kick-off,-what-tv-channel-is-it-on-and-what-is-our-prediction?

What is it?

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travel to injury-hit Newcastle, who have been a bogey-team for the London club over the last decade.

When is it?

Saturday, January 18.

What time is kick off?

The game gets under way at 5.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

As the late game on Saturday, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Newcastle lost three players to injury in their home defeat against Leicester over Christmas, but are slowly nursing players back to full fitness.

Jonjo Shelvey and Jetro Willems were on the bench for the mid-week FA up replay against Rochdale, while Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie returned to the starting line-up after long-term injuries.