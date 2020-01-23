newcastle-united-reach-agreement-with-inter-milan-for-valentino-lazaro-loan-deal

Newcastle United have reached an agreement with Inter Milan to sign winger Valentino Lazaro on loan with the option to buy for £20m at the end of the season.

Lazaro had also spoken to Red Bull Leipzig this week. but would prefer to test himself in the Premier League rather than return to Germany.

Although Lazaro has failed to impress for Inter, Newcastle do not believe they are taking a risk as they have been watching him for several years and were interested in recruiting him last summer before he moved to Italy.

Newcastle scouted the Austria international extensively during his time in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg and continued to monitor his development during his two years in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin.

He will become their second signing of the window following the arrival of former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb earlier this week on loan from Schalke.

Manager Steve Bruce is still trying to land a striker before the deadline having lost three forwards to injury – Yoshinori Muto, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll – while Joelinton limped off with an injury during the 2-2 draw with Everton on Tuesday night and is still finding it hard to adapt to English football.

Bruce could also revive his long standing interest in Spurs full back Danny Rose, who played at Sunderland, but the England international’s wages are likely to be a stumbling block.