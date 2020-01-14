newcastle-united-celebrate-rare-joelinton-goal-as-they-comfortably-see-off-brave-rochdale-in-fa-cup-replay

You cannot call this a shock but as we do not often see Newcastle United cruising into the fourth round of the FA Cup it was still a surprise, as was the name of Joelinton on the scoresheet.
It was a tap in, Newcastle’s fourth goal, but the Brazilian celebrated all the same, running to manager Steve Bruce for a bear hug before he was congratulated by every single one of his teammates. When you cost £40 million and have not scored since September, they really do all count.
Rochdale had their moment in the first game with their 1-1 draw. That is an achievement in itself for a League One team and they can be proud of this FA Cup campaign and the memories they have made. There was also lovely moment for Jordan Williams too, equally thrilled with his goal, even though it came when his side were 4-0 down.
This was a step too far for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side, but he and his players have still done something special. The extra money raised in both domestic cup competitions will keep the business in a healthy state, not just this season, but next year as well.
Newcastle are a club that has been on the receiving end of too many upsets to ever take lower-league opposition lightly, and Bruce was not happy with the way they started.
There were warning signs, little mistakes, unforced errors, that will have worried Bruce, but he need not have been overly concerned.
Sean Longstaff’s first contribution was to kick the ball straight out of play. His second was to concede a needless corner, misjudging a header.
His young brother, Matty, was little better, sending his captain running back towards goal with an equally loose pass before failing to control the ball on the edge of the area, the ball bouncing off his shin. These are the sort of ingredients that make an upset, but with Bruce emerging from his dugout to stand on the touchline, Newcastle sharpened up.
The visitors had the first shot, a long ball nodded down for Jamaal Lascelles, with Aaron Wilbraham making a nuisance of himself, presenting Jimmy Keohane with a shooting chance from 20 yards which he put wide. That was as close as they got to a shock.
The threat to their goal sparked Newcastle into life and, having put one effort wide, Miguel Almiron put another against the post with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez beaten. The Magpies moved the ball quickly, draining the energy from Rochdale’s legs.
The League One side started to look strained and stretched and with that came an error, Matt Ritchie whipping a cross in and Eoghan O’Connell, thinking Joelinton was behind him, stuck out a leg and put the ball into his own net.
The fact Joelinton was nowhere near him made the mistake even worse for the Irishman, but he was not alone. Newcastle’s third goal came when, under pressure from Newcastle’s high press, Sanchez passed the ball straight to Almiron inside his own area and the Paraguayan smashed home his third goal in as many games.
Sandwiched either side of those, Newcastle’s second was superbly taken by Matty Longstaff, taking down Ritchie’s cross with one touch, spinning inside the area and scoring with his second.
Cup tie over. Newcastle supporters in the Strawberry Corner even asked Bruce for a wave. Rochdale had their moments, Wilbraham sending a rising shot over after Florian Lejeune had failed to clear a corner. Another effort from Keohane was saved by Karl Darlow, but the men in pink knew the fun was over.
It certainly was for Sanchez, who was replaced by substitute goalkeeper Jay Lynch at half-time, although Jimmy Ryan almost made it a night he will always remember with a stunning volley which dipped narrowly over before Stephen Dooley sparked louds chants of Dale, Dale in the away end with a glancing header that also went close. At least Williams did give the travelling fans something to cheer.
Match details
Newcastle (3-4-3): Darlow 6; Hayden 7, Lascelles 7 (Allan 56), Lejeune 6; Krafth 6, M Longstaff 7, S Longstaff 6, Ritchie 7; Atsu 7, Almiron 8 (Carroll 61), Joleinton 7.
Unused subs: Elliot, Clark, Willems, Fernandez.
Rochdale (4-4-2): Sanchez 4 (Lynch h-t); Matheson 6, O’Connell 5, Williams 7, Keohane 7; Norrington-Davies 6 (Tavares 69), Camps 6 (Andrew 80), Ryan 7, Dooley 6, Henderson 5, Wilbraham 5.
Unused subs: Baah, Bradley, Gillam, Brierley.