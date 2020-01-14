newcastle-united-celebrate-rare-joelinton-goal-as-they-comfortably-see-off-brave-rochdale-in-fa-cup-replay

You cannot call this a shock but as we do not often see Newcastle United cruising into the fourth round of the FA Cup it was still a surprise, as was the name of Joelinton on the scoresheet.

It was a tap in, Newcastle’s fourth goal, but the Brazilian celebrated all the same, running to manager Steve Bruce for a bear hug before he was congratulated by every single one of his teammates. When you cost £40 million and have not scored since September, they really do all count.

Rochdale had their moment in the first game with their 1-1 draw. That is an achievement in itself for a League One team and they can be proud of this FA Cup campaign and the memories they have made. There was also lovely moment for Jordan Williams too, equally thrilled with his goal, even though it came when his side were 4-0 down.

This was a step too far for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side, but he and his players have still done something special. The extra money raised in both domestic cup competitions will keep the business in a healthy state, not just this season, but next year as well.

Newcastle are a club that has been on the receiving end of too many upsets to ever take lower-league opposition lightly, and Bruce was not happy with the way they started.