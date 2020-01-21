newcastle-snatch-dramatic-draw-at-everton-with-two-goals-in-added-time

If Steve Bruce can get Newcastle playing before the 90th minute, he may have a chance to qualify for the Europa League.

Always honest, Bruce struggled to explain how his side left Goodison Park with a point beyond praising the spirit of his injury-stricken side. If the injury-time winner against Chelsea last weekend was a classic smash and grab, securing a 2-2 draw with two 94th minute goal from Florian Lejeune was a heist akin to the Great Train Robbery.

Before Lejeune’s intervention it was an evening of trying to put into words just how dreadful Newcastle were, although it may be no coincidence they suddenly threatened when their recognised striker was taken off.

Joelinton, whose first touch kept the linesman busy with his unnerving consistency to control the ball out of play, was subbed with 12 minutes remaining. It seemed like a concession as the away fans grumbled, as if Bruce knew the evening had to be written off.

There was zero threat to Jordan Pickford as the fourth official announced four minutes additional time. Newcastle were technically deficient in the opposition half and Miguel Almiron was giving the performance of someone who looked like he could be given the freedom of the M1 and still find his way into a cul-de-sac.