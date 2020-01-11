newcastle-pay-price-for-ending-losing-run-with-double-injury-blow-against-wolves

Steve Bruce’s injury-hit Newcastle United stood firm to end their three-game losing run in the Premier League and frustrate Wolves.

Miguel Almiron continued his upturn in goalscoring form, with a third in six matches in all competitions, to give Newcastle a seventh-minute lead – but Leander Dendoncker equalised just seven minutes later.

Bruce had to make two injury-enforced substitutions to his already injury-hit line-up in the opening half an hour, as Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle were taken off – meaning that they needed a resolute showing to take a point and they delivered it.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was again a vital presence though, twice producing impressive saves to keep out Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto.

The home side’s line-up was as expected but Newcastle manager Bruce caused surprises – including Gayle in attack and playing Isaac Hayden at right wing back.

Wolves made another slow start and Almiron caused an early scare when he took advantage of a slip-up from Ruben Neves to burst clear and shoot wide.