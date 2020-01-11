newcastle-pay-price-for-ending-losing-run-with-double-injury-blow-against-wolves

Steve Bruce’s injury-hit Newcastle United stood firm to end their three-game losing run in the Premier League and frustrate Wolves.
Miguel Almiron continued his upturn in goalscoring form, with a third in six matches in all competitions, to give Newcastle a seventh-minute lead – but Leander Dendoncker equalised just seven minutes later.
Bruce had to make two injury-enforced substitutions to his already injury-hit line-up in the opening half an hour, as Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle were taken off – meaning that they needed a resolute showing to take a point and they delivered it.
Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was again a vital presence though, twice producing impressive saves to keep out Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto.
The home side’s line-up was as expected but Newcastle manager Bruce caused surprises – including Gayle in attack and playing Isaac Hayden at right wing back.
Wolves made another slow start and Almiron caused an early scare when he took advantage of a slip-up from Ruben Neves to burst clear and shoot wide.
Newcastle then took the lead from a flowing and slick move, finished off by the Paraguayan who has suddenly rediscovered his scoring touch. Jetro Willems stepped over then rolled the ball across for Gayle who produced a flick for Almiron to strike from 12 yards. It was the 15th time this season that Wolves have conceded first in the league – more than any other club – including six matches in a row.
Bruce’s injury problems were highlighted for the first time when Dummett was substituted off injured – in his first game back after a groin problem – after 12 minutes.
Wolves were denied a penalty in a VAR review after Ciaran Clark clipped Neto in the area as he conceded a corner. Nuno’s team instantly levelled from the resultant corner, as Dendoncker scored with a deft volley just outside the six-yard box after evading Newcastle captain Federico Fernandez from Joao Moutinho’s delivery.
Bruce’s headaches continued when Gayle was next to be substituted off after 28 minutes with a hamstring injury. They were also relieved when Joelinton was able to carry on after earlier going down with a knock.
It was a rearguard action for Newcastle in the latter stages of the first half and Dubravka saved with his right foot to keep out a close-range header by Jimenez, from Adama Traore’s cross, to keep the scores level at half-time.
Traore carried on causing problems early in the second half as he advanced beyond Willems and lofted a cross that was not cleared, allowing Matt Doherty a shot that was cleared off the line by Matty Longstaff.
Wolves kept probing as the half went on but Newcastle were restricting them and looking threatening at times on the counter-attack. The lack of clear-cut chances was a testament to Newcastle’s battling qualities.
Dubravka saved his side for a second time on 75 minutes though, as he kept out a close-range header from Neto.