newcastle-jets-player-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

The A-League has recorded its first case of coronavirus after a Newcastle Jets player tested positive.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, an unnamed Jets player and a Wellington Phoenix coaching staff member tested positive for the virus.

Today’s news comes less than a week after the A-League decided to suspend their season due to the pandemic.

The report also says the Jets player is asymptomatic and only found out about his diagnosis after being tested before boarding a plane earlier this week.

Newcastle Jets (Getty)

The entire squad is now currently in self-isolation.

“FFA confirms that a Newcastle Jets player has tested positive for COVID-19,” an FFA spokesman said.

“In accordance with relevant protocols, NSW Health has been notified of the case by the club.

“The health and wellbeing of the players and officials continue to remain our highest priority in this difficult time, and we are working with the league and club to ensure they receive the support they require.”

How the coronavirus pandemic progressed in March. (9News)

How is coronavirus transmitted?

The human coronavirus is only spread from someone infected with COVID-19 to another. This occurs through close contact with an infected person through contaminated droplets spread by coughing or sneezing, or by contact with contaminated hands or surfaces.

What are the symptoms of someone infected with coronavirus?

Coronavirus patients may experience flu like symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, or shortness of breath. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia with severe acute respiratory distress.