🔥Newcastle Falcons not celebrating Premiership promotion during coronavirus crisis, says chairman🔥

Newcastle Falcons chairman Semore Kurdi says there is no “real sense of celebration” after the club’s return to the Gallagher Premiership was officially confirmed.

Proposals to end the 2019/20 domestic rugby union season for professional and community leagues below the top-flight due to the coronavirus outbreak were ratified by the RFU Council on Wednesday, with it later announced that the final standings would be calculated on “best playing record formula, maintaining promotion and relegation for those leagues”.

The decision means Newcastle – who sat 18 points clear of nearest challengers Ealing Trailfinders at the top of the Championship when the campaign was halted last month – will replace relegated Saracens in the Premiership next term, swiftly ending an exile of just one season.

Kurdi welcomed the RFU council’s swift resolution to proceedings but admitted any satisfaction at promotion will be tempered because of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the country.

“These aren’t the circumstances under which any team would want to be promoted, but we thank the RFU for reaching a quick and decisive conclusion,” Kurdi said on Newcastle’s official website.

“We fully appreciate the bigger picture with regards to the ongoing pandemic, and how sport pales into insignificance during times of national emergency.

“With that in mind there is no real sense of celebration at the confirmation of our promotion – our thoughts just go out to everyone who has been affected by the whole situation.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association.