newborn-whale-calf-‘will-suffer-slow,-painful-death’-after-its-head-was-sliced-open-by-boat-propeller

A one week-old whale calf is likely to suffer a slow and painful death after having its head sliced open by a boat propeller.

The gravely-ill baby right whale was discovered by workers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FFWC) eight miles off the coast of Georgia on Wednesday.

A FFWC spokesman said the strike had gashed the whale’s rostrum (upper jaw) which flaps open and closed each time the mammal dives or surfaces to breathe.

The spokesman added: ‘Even if the young whale can survive the initial trauma from this strike, it may not be able to nurse properly and, without food, it will slowly die.’

SpaceCoastDaily reported that FFWC officials have been tracking the calf’s mother Derecha since 1993.

The wounded baby is Derecha’s fourth known offspring, with the whale’s last calf born in 2010.

FFWC officials will continue to track the injured whale and offer assistance if necessary.

Officials have said that while whales are difficult to spot fro moving vessels, anyone boating should wear polarized glasses to boost their chances of seeing one.

They also urged boaters to be vigilant, and reduce the speed of their vessel if sailing through a calving area.

Vessels smaller than 65 feet can seriously wound or kill right whales.

Officials have asked that all whale sightings be reported to the FFWC.

They have also urged anyone involved in a strike to notify the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration immediately.