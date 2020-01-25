newborn-baby-found-abandoned-‘with-umbilical-cord-still-attached’

A newborn baby boy has been found abandoned on the street with his umbilical cord allegedly still attached.

The baby was found on Saturday morning found wearing pyjamas and a hat near Kingsland Road in Dalston, east London.

Following checks, police said they think he was ‘born outside of a hospital environment’.

Officers have appealed for the mother to come forward and ‘let us know that you are safe’.

The baby was found by a member of the public and is now being cared for at a hospital in east London.

A woman claiming to be the granddaughter of the person who found the baby said he was found ‘in a bush [with] his cord still attached’.

In a Facebook post, Lauren Smith wrote: ‘London and surrounding. URGENT.

‘My grandad has just found a baby abandoned in a bush on Sandringham road hackney e8.

‘If you know anything please contact the police. The baby is ok but might not have been if he wasn’t found!’

She claimed her grandad is a postman who was doing his round when his colleague heard what he believed to kittens in a bush.

After checking the bush, they found the baby.

The Met’s Inspector Kevin Weeks said: ‘I would urge the mother of this baby to make contact either with police, your local hospital or GP surgery and let us know that you are safe and can receive any medical care you may need.

‘Our primary focus is to ensure the wellbeing of both you and your child.

‘I would also urge anyone who has information that could help us to reunite this baby with his mother to come forward.’