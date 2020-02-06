newborn-baby-becomes-youngest-confirmed-coronavirus-victim-30-hours-after-birth

The latest headlines in your inbox

A newborn baby became the youngest confirmed victim of coronavirus after it was tested positive just 30 hours after its birth.

The child was born in Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak, on February 2.

His mother was infected as well, leading to speculation that mothers could pass on the virus to their children during pregnancy.

“This reminds us to pay attention to mother-to-child being a possible route of coronavirus transmission,” said Zeng Lingknong, the chief physician of Wuhan Children Hospital’s neonatal medicine department.

Staff in Wuhan in protective gear as they care for patients (AFP via Getty Images)

However, it has not been confirmed that such a route was behind the infection.

The infant has stable vital signs and no fever or cough, though was suffering from a shortness of breath.

Security staff checks on the temperature of students entering a university in Manila, Philippines (Getty Images)

A second baby born health on January 13 has also been infected, the hospital confirmed.

The baby began showing signs on January 26 and its nanny was later diagnosed with the virus while the the mother was stricken down days later.

It is not clear whether the nanny or the baby’s mother passed the virus to the child.

The death toll from the virus has risen to at least 563. While the number of infections has passed 28,000.