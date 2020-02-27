new-zealand-vs-india-5th-t20i:-when-and-where-to-watch-live-telecast,-live-streaming

Shardul Thakur was the man of the match for his exceptional last over in the 4th T20I. © AFP

India, after beating New Zealand in back-to-back Super Overs, will be eyeing their first-ever Twenty20 International series sweep in Ne w Zealand as the two teams lock horns in the fifth and final game of the five-match series in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After beating New Zealand in consecutive Super Overs, India will have a rare chance to clean sweep the T20I series against New Zealand who have never lost all matches in a bilateral T20I series (three or more games) at home. After the win at Sky Stadium in Wellington, India batsman Manish Pandey said that the team is looking to make it 5-0 on Sunday. “We have an opportunity to make it 5-0 and it will be really amazing to do that. Come the fifth match, we will look to go 5-0 up, that is our plan. Nobody has done it before and especially India has not done it before. So, I think it will be a great start to do that,” Manish Pandey had said in the post-match presentation.When is the New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match?The New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match will be played on February 2, Sunday.Where will the New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match be played?The New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.What time does the New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match begin?The New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match?The New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match?The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights

India won the Super Over on Friday to take 4-0 lead in the T20I series

India will be eyeing their first-ever T20I series sweep in New Zealand

The final T20I will be played in Mount Maunganui

