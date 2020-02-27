new-zealand-vs-india-5th-t20i-highlights:-india-beat-new-zealand-to-complete-historic-series-whitewash

NZ vs IND T20I Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah was back to his best with three wickets for 12 runs. © AFP

India beat New Zealand by seven runs in the fifth T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui to become the first team to win a bilateral T20I series with a 5-0 margin. Jasprit Bumrah roared back to form with India defending 164, picking up three wickets for just 12 runs. Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each as New Zealand fell short of target. After losing opener Sanju Samson early, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on an 88-run stand but after Rahul’s dismissal and Rohit’s calf injury, India lost momentum and finished with 163 when at one point, a total of 180 or more looked within reach. India started brilliantly, with New Zealand reduced to 17/3. But Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor went on to put up a 99-run stand and almost took the game away from India. But then Saini struck to remove Seifert, and then New Zealand suffered a mini-collapse, going from 116/4 to 133/8. Ish Sodhi hit a couple of maximums off the final over to give India a scare, but the visitors held on to their nerves and secured the 5-0 series clean sweep. (SCORECARD)

Highlights Between New Zealand vs India 5th T20I, straight from The Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui:

And that’s a wrap!It has been a thrilling series, with two matches going to the Super Over and the other ones also seeing close finishes. India will be very happy with the 5-0 whitewash, while New Zealand will need to look at ways to put up an improved show when the ODI leg of the tour begins.Until then, thank you for joining us and goodbye!And India have won!New Zealand finish with 156/9 and India win by seven runs to complete a huge 5-0 whitewash. What a boost this will be for India ahead of October’s World Cup!Thakur to Sodhi, DOT BALLSwing and a miss from Thakur and barring extras, this match and series are done and dustedThakur to Sodhi, SIXOh, this is getting close! Another huge hit from Sodhi and that lands in the crowds!Thakur to Sodhi, no runsBrilliant yorkerThakur to Sodhi, SIXThat is a huge hit from Sodhi! 15 off four nowThakur to Sodhi, no runBig swing and miss from SodhiBumrah back to his best?A wicket and just three runs…Bumrah and death overs, can you find a better love story?Hamish Bennett the last batsman for New ZealandSurely this series is finishing 5-0?Bumrah to Southee, OUTAnother perfect yorker from Bumrah and Tim Southee’s leg stump is gone! India just a wicket away from glory here24 off 12 needed…And Jasprit Bumrah is going to deliver the penultimate overSaini to Southee, FOURWell, the New Zealand captain is not throwing the towel yet. Good boundary past mid-offNavdeep Saini to Taylor, OUTAnd that’s all but game over for New Zealand. Full and wide from Saini and Taylor has a swing at it. It takes the outside edge and it’s a simple catch for KL Rahul. Taylor departs after a fighting 53. New Zealand 133/8 with 2.5 overs leftThakur to Kuggeleijn, OUTShort ball, Kuggeleijn tries to pull a well directed bouncer and gets an edge on it and it’s a simple catch for Washington Sundar at deep square leg. New Zealand 132/7We are definitely approaching another close finishSuper Over jokes aside, New Zealand require 33 off 21, with four wickets to go. Ross Taylor is on the pitch. This match can go either way, right now!Thakur to Santner, OUTSantner tried to hit this down the ground but did not time it well enough and it’s an easy catch for Pandey on the boundary line. New Zealand 131/6And Ross Taylor brings up his 50This is his seventh half-century in T20IsChahal to bowl the 16th overnother wicket will put India in a very strong positionGood over from SundarJust three runs from the over!Bumrah to Mitchell, OUTWhat a yorker! India’s pressure man delivers, knocking off Mitchell’s bails. Mitchell could not get the bat down on time and it hit the leg stump. Fantastic stuff from Bumrah, his second of the match. New Zealand 119/5 in 14 oversDatyl Mitchell the new man inNew Zealand still need 48 off 42 runs.Saini to Seifert, OUTShortish delivery, Seifert tries the pick-up song and it’s jumped up nicely for Samson at close range. And that 99-run partnership comes to an end! Seifert goes for 50, New Zealand 116/4Half-century for Tim Seifert!That’s his second fifty in as many matches. Great knock under pressureBumrah to Seifert, FOURShort delivery from Bumrah pulled away beautifully through the gap in the field. He is on 49 nowNew Zealand need 57 off 54And they have seven wicketsChahal to Seifert, SIXFull delivery and Seifert has brilliantly lofted this over long-off for another maximumThe over that changes things?The match looked like it was slipping away from New Zealand, but after that over it looks like they may just take it to another Super Over…Dube to Taylor, SIXThat is 34 off the over! This was hit flat over mid-wicket and it’s gone all the way! Brilliant over for New ZealandDube to Taylor, SIXAnd the free hit has been dispatched! 28 off the over already and a ball to go!Dube to Taylor, FOUR!Dube bowls it full on Taylor’s pads and he flicks it off his toes. Sundar slips at the boundary and it goes for a boundary. Dube had overstepped so free hit coming up as well.Dube to Seifert, FOURSeifert got across and tried to scoop it behind. He missed his shot and nearly edged the ball on to the stumps, but it runs away for a boundary instead. Lucky!Dube to Seifert, SIXGoes square on the leg side this time and it just flies over the fielder’s outstretched arms for a second six in two ballsDube to Seifert, SIXSteps out of the crease and slams this over long-onShivam Dube into the attackCan he do better with the ball than the bat?Chahal to Seifert, FOURGets down on one knee and slog sweeps it very square for a boundaryAnother run-out chanceBig shout for another run out, but Seifert made the crease with a diveBrilliant fielding by Sanju Samson!Taylor hit another one high over mid-wicket and it looked like it was gone for a maximum, but Sanju Samson dived over the rope, caught the ball and threw the ball back into the field while still mid-air! Sensational fielding to save four runs there!Thakur to Taylor, FOURBack of a length from Thakur and Taylor whacks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Good shot by Taylor to bring the fifty up for New ZealandYuzvendra Chahal into the attackCan he outfox the New Zealand batsmen?Saini to Taylor, FOUR!Full delivery again and this time Taylor flicks it away beautifully for his second boundary in as many deliveries