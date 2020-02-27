new-zealand-vs-india-4th-t20i-highlights:-india-beat-new-zealand-in-super-over,-take-4-0-lead-in-series

NZ vs IND T20I Highlights: KL Rahul led India’s charge in the Super Over. © AFP

India completed another Super Over win over New Zealand, who once again failed to cross the line in a crunch situation. Needing seven off the last over, New Zealand lost four wickets in the final over to take the match into a Super Over. Colin Munro and Tim Seifert guided New Zealand to 13 for one from their six deliveries. Chasing 14 for the win, KL Rahul smashed the first ball over square-leg for a six and the next ball behind square for a four. Southee got Rahul but it was too late as Virat Kohli finished the game with a ball to spare with a boundary. With the win, India lead the five-match series, 4-0. Earlier, both India and New Zealand manage to score 165 runs from their allotted 20 overs. (SCORECARD)Highlights Between New Zealand vs India 4th T20I, straight from Sky Stadium, Wellington

That’s it from us!That is it from us, we will be back with all the live action from Mount Maunganui where the final T20I will be played. India lead the series 4-0!Virat Kohli has made sure that India keep their unbeaten run in New Zealand intact as their Super Over woes continues.

India make it 4-0. Chasing the Super Over runs in 5 balls 1 down at @skystadium. Scorecard | https://t.co/JButyDvUOT #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Lzc6TXMhj4— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2020Four!India win as Virat Kohli finishes it off with a four. India score 16 with a ball to spare.Two runs!Brilliant running from Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson as they pinch a double. India now need two off two.OUT!Tim Southee gets his man as KL Rahul departs in a bid to finish the game with a six. He found Scott Kuggeleijn in the deep. India need four off three.Four!KL Rahul gets it behind square for a boundary as Southee bowled it short and down the leg.KL Rahul starts the over with a SIX!KL Rahul starts the Super Over with a six over square-leg, India need eight off five balls.Tim Southee to bowl!Tim Southee will bowl the Super Over as India need 14 for the win. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul walk out to bat for India.Single!Single to finish the Super Over, New Zealand did not run as there was confusion for a catch but the replays confirm that it was a bump ball. India need 14 to win.Four!Colin Munro was waiting for the slower one and got the width he was looking for as he gets it behind square for a four.WICKET!India finally manage to grab hold of a catch as Washington Sundar completes a catch in the deep. New Zealand lose Seifert, eight for one from four balls.Dropped Again!Tim Seifert gets another reprieve as KL Rahul drops a simple chance behind the stumps. New Zealand get another two.Four!Length ball again from Jasprit Bumrah and Tim Seifert smashed it over mid-off for a boundary.Dropped!Shreyas Iyer dropped a tough chance off the first ball as Tim Seifert survives. New Zealand get two off the first ball.Jasprit Bumrah to bowl!Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the Super Over, Tim Seifert and Colin Munro walk out to bat for New Zealand.New Zealand look to end their Super Over Woes!New Zealand will once again walk out to bat in a bid to end their Super Over woes.Another Super Over!Another Super Over as Mitchell Santner is run out off the final ball. WICKET!Daryl Mitchell goes for the glory shot and hit it straight into the hands of Shivam Dube. India are right back in it. New Zealand need two off one with Santner on strike.Mitchell Santner gets off the mark!Mitchell Santner takes a single off the first ball he faces and the equation is now down to two off two.Seifert departs!Tim Seifert departs for 57 and New Zealand are still three runs away from three deliveries. Four!Daryl Mitchell hits first ball over mid-off for a boundary and the equation is now down to three off four balls.WICKET!Ross Taylor departs for 24 and we are once again in line for a Super Over here. Daryl Mitchell comes to the crease. Five balls remaining and New Zealand need seven.Seven needed off the last over!Ross Taylor is on strike and New Zealand need seven runs off the last six balls. They failed to score 9 in Hamilton on Wednesday.Dot Ball!Navdeep Saini bowls it short and wide and Tim Seifert fails to connect, shades of the previous game here.11 runs needed off the last two!2 overs to go and New Zealand need 11 runs for the win.50 up for Tim Seifert!Tim Seifert guides it behind square for a boundary to bring up his second T20I half-century.18 runs needed off the last three!New Zealand need 18 runs off 18 balls and Virat Kohli has decided to bowl out Jasprit Bumrah in search of a wicket here.Four!Short and wide from Shardul Thakur and Ross Taylor smashed it through the point region for a boundary. A four to start the 17th over.Four!Tim Seifert guides it through the third-man region for a boundary.Tim Seifert survives!Jasprit Bumrah had hit the stumps but Tim Seifert made his ground comfortably as he completes a quick single.FOUR!Ross Taylor finishes the 15th over with a four as Chahal goes for 17 off his last over. Another drop catch!Jasprit Bumrah this time the culprit as he missed a tough chance at short third-man.Saini drops Seifert and the ball went for SIX!Navdeep Saini could not grab that one as Seifert gets another six. He got both hands to it but failed to keep the ball in play.Six to finish off the 14th over!Shivam Dube bowled five good deliveries but a short ball at the end ruined it. Tim Seifert takes full advantage of the opportunity and hits it over the leg-side for a six.Successful over for Chahal!Yuzvendra Chahal bowls a successful over as he gave away just five runs while picking up the wicket of Tom Bruce.WICKET!Yuzvendra Chahal gets Tom Bruce for a duck as he was looking to play the ramp shot but missed the ball and is cleaned up around his legs. WICKET! Exception stuff from Kohli!Virat Kohli has produced one of the most exceptional piece of fielding you’ll ever see on the field. Colin Munro smashed it through the covers and Shardul Thakur passed the ball to Virat Kohli, who hit the stumps to end a wonderful innings from Colin Munro.Expensive over from Saini!Navdeep Saini is finding it hard to control the run-flow. He gave away 13 runs off his 3rd over.Four!Colin Munro threaded the gap on the off-side as he smashed it through covers for a boundary. Four!Short from Navdeep Saini and Tim Seifert cuts it over the point fielder’s head for a four. New Zealand in control of the chase.