new-zealand-vs-india-3rd-t20i-highlights:-india-beat-new-zealand-in-super-over-thriller,-win-series

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series in Hamilton on Wednesday. India posted a competitive 179 for five at Seddon Park after being sent into bat. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team’s total. Later, skipper Kane Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but New Zealand faltered in the final over to take the match into the Super Over. Needing nine runs of the last over, New Zealand lost Williamson and Ross Taylor to finish at 179 for six and tie the match. In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes. The fourth T20 International between the two sides will be played on Friday in Wellington. (SCORECARD)

Rohit Sharma hits the winning run!Rohit Sharma goes big straight over Tim Southee's head for a six as India complete a dramatic win over New Zealand. Chasing 18 runs for the win, India finish the Super Over at 20/0. With that, India clinch the first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand.

WHAT A MATCH! #TeamIndia win in super over, take an unassailable lead of in the 5-match series. 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/4Lc1AdFZZg— BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2020SIX!Rohit Sharma clears his front leg and sends the ball sailing over the boundary ropes. India need four off the last ball.Single!Single off the fourth ball KL Rahul fails to get under it. Rohit Sharma on strike now as India need 10 off the last two.Four!KL Rahul goes down on one knee and finds the gap on the leg-side. The ball raced away towards the fence, India now need 11 off three.Single!Again no timing from Rohit Sharma and this time just a single. It is upto KL Rahul now to find the boundary. India are 3 for 0 after the first two balls.Two Runs Taken!Rohit Sharma mistimed it and he was committed for a second run. Tim Seifert failed to gather the ball cleanly as Rohit survives.KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walk out to bat!New Zealand nominate Tim Southee to bowl the Super Over. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to bat for India.Four!Martin Guptill finishes the super over with a boundary as Bumrah concedes 17 runs. India need 18 runs for the win.Single!Kane Williamson fails to connect but Martin Guptill runs for a bye.Four!Jasprit Bumrah bowls another full-toss and Kane Williamson goes through the off-side this time. He finds the gap and New Zealand are 12 for 0.SIX!Kane Williamson goes big and flicks it behind square for a maximum. Bumrah had drifted down the pads and Williamson got under it and sends the ball for a six.Single!Jasprit Bumrah bowls a full-toss and Martin Guptill goes down the ground for a single.Single off the first ball!Kane Williamson tried to go big on the leg-side but failed to connect cleanly. Single off the first ball.Guptill and Williamson walk out!Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson walk out to bat. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the superover for India.New Zealand to bat first in the super over!New Zealand will bat first in the super over, as both teams will soon nominate a bowler and three batsmen.Shami cleans up Taylor!Mohammed Shami castles Ross Taylor as after 20 overs, both teams end at 179. The result to be decided in Superover.Taylor runs for a bye!Ross Taylor runs for a bye as New Zealand level scores with one ball to go in the innings. Shami again went short and Seifert failed to connect.Dot Ball!Another short one from Mohammed Shami and Tim Seifert misses it completely. New Zealand now need two off two.Williamson departs for 95!Kane Williamson was looking for a single down to the third-man but got an outside edge and KL Rahul completed the simple catch as New Zealand lose their captain with two needed off three balls.Single!Shami gets the yorker spot on but Taylor squeezes in a single. Two needed off four.Taylor sends it over the ropes!Mohammed Shami bowls a full-toss first up and Ross Taylor lofts it over square-leg for a six. New Zealand need three off five.Nine needed off the last over!Jasprit Bumrah goes for 11 runs in the final over as he finishes with figures of 45/0. Mohammed Shami to bowl the final over with eight runs in the bank.Four!Jasprit Bumrah bowls a yorker but Kane Williamson managed to guide it towards the fine-leg region for a boundary.Four!Ross Taylor flicks it off his pads to get a boundary early in the over. Chahal concedes 9, New Zealand need 20 off the last two!Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor put pressure on the Indian fielders and they managed to pick up nine runs from the Chahal over without taking any risks.3 consecutive boundaries for Williamson!Three boundaries in three deliveries for Kane Williamson as Jasprit Bumrah gives away 14 runs in his 3rd over.Four!Kane Williamson finds the gap on the off-side and the ball races away towards the fence for a four.43 off the last four!Jasprit Bumrah is running in to bowl as New Zealand need 43 runs off the last four overs.OUT!Shardul Thakur strikes again as Colin de Grandhomme gets a thick outside edge that goes straight into the hands of Shivam Dube.SIX!Kane Williamson is in some touch here as he lofts Shardul Thakur straight over his head for a six.Back-to-back sixes!Back-to-back sixes for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Ravindra Jadeja finishes his spell with figures of one for 23 from four overs.SIX!Kane Williamson finally gets under a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja and sent the ball straight down the ground for a maximum.Williamson reaches 50!Kane Williamson finds the gap on the leg-side as he brings up his 11th T20I half-century.SIX!Kane Williamson got width outside the off stump and he threw his hands at it and the ball went over the ropes for a maximum.Mohammed Shami is into the attack!Shami replaces Jadeja in the attack as India look for wickets.SIX!Kane Williamson goes big and clears the field on the leg-side to pick up another six. 89 needed of last 8!New Zealand need 89 runs off the last eight overs with seven wickets in hand. Colin de Grandhomme and Kane Williamson are out in the middle.Williamson survives!The replays confirm that Williamson’s foot was behind the line and the New Zealand captain survives.Huge appeal for stumping!Kane Williamson was beaten with the turn by Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul whipped the bails off in a flash and the on-field umpire has gone upstairs to check for the dismissal.