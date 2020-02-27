new-zealand-vs-india-3rd-odi-highlights:-new-zealand-beat-india-by-5-wickets-to-clean-sweep-series

NZ vs IND ODI: Henry Nicholls top-scored for New Zealand with 80 runs. © AFP

Henry Nicholls scored 80 runs while Martin Guptill smashed a quickfire 66 as New Zealand pulled off a 297-run chase with 17 balls to spare to hand India a five-wicket defeat in the third One-day International at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday. With this, New Zealand completed a 3-0 clean sweep against India as the home team earlier won matches in Hamilton and Auckland. Before the ODI series, India had registered a 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand in the five-match T20 International series. Earlier, KL Rahul scored his fourth ODI hundred as India posted 296/7 after being asked to bat. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored nine boundaries and two sixes in his 112-run knock and stitched a century stand each with Shreyas Iyer (62) and Manish Pandey (42). While India lost opener Mayank Agarwal and captain Virat Kohli cheaply inside first seven overs, Prithvi Shaw impressed with the bat before getting run out for 40. For New Zealand, Hamish Bennett claimed four wickets, including two consecutive strikes to get the dangerous Rahul and Pandey. However, he couldn’t claim a hat-trick and finished his 10-over spell with figures of 4/64. Kyle Jamieson and Jimmy Neesham contributed to the bowling attack with a wicket each. (SCORECARD)

Thank you for joining usNew Zealand avenge T20I whitewash defeat with a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODIs. And, that brings an end to today’s action. Thank you for joining us for the live coverage.New Zealand win by five wicketsNew Zealand beat India by five wickets to clinch the three-match ODI series 3-0. Henry Nicholls top-scored for New Zealand with 80 runs while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as India aimed for a consolation win at the Bay Oval.Fifty for Colin de GrandhommeColin de Grandhomme scores his fourth half-century in One-day International cricket off 21 balls. New Zealand are 292/5 need five runs to win.FOUR!Colin de Grandhomme begins the 46th over with a boundary. New Zealand now need 20 runs in 29 balls.FOUR!Colin de Grandhomme times it well and picks up his second boundary off Jasprit Bumrah through the mid wicket region.FOUR!A boundary to conclude the over. Colin de Grandhomme gets himself to 24 and New Zealand to 255/5 in 43 overs.SIX!Shardul Thakur bowls short and Colin de Grandhomme makes the most of it.FOUR!Tom Latham hits Shardul Thakur through deep extra cover to pick up his second boundary. New Zealand need 53 runs in 46 balls.SIX!Colin de Grandhomme pulls away Yuzvendra Chahal to get a much needed maximum for New Zealand.WICKET!Yuzvendra Chahal claims his third wicket, removes JImmy Neesham for 19 runs. New Zealand are 220/5, need 77 runs in 63 balls.Economical from BumrahJasprit Bumrah bowls an economical over, concedes just runs in the 39th over. New Zealand need 79 runs in 66 balls.FOUR!Jimmy Neesham edged, but gets quick runs for New Zealand. They now need 82 runs in 82 balls.200 up for New ZealandTom Latham punches Ravindra Jadeja off the backfoot to get a crucial boundary for New Zealand. It brings up 200 for New Zealand.SIX!Jimmy Neesham gets into the groove, smashes Shardul Thakur over third man for a maximum. New Zealand are 199/4 in 34.5 overs.Jimmy Neesham comes to batJimmy Neesham comes to bat at number six.WICKET!Henry Nicholls misses out on a hundred, gets caught behind as Shardul Thakur strikes in the 33rd over.Tom Latham comes to batTom Latham comes to bat at number five.WICKET!Ross Taylor gifts his wicket to India, departs for 12 runs after giving an easy catch to Virat Kohli. This is for the first time when Ross Taylor has been dismissed in this series. FOUR!Ravindra Jadeja fails to turn the ball, gets hammered for four by Ross Taylor.Ross Taylor survivesRoss Taylor survives as the third umpire adjudges him not out following a run out appeal from Team India.FOUR!Back-to-back boundaries for Henry Nicholls. With eyes on his second ODI hundred, the left-handed batsman has decided to attack Saini, who is struggling with length at the moment.Ross Taylor comes to batRoss Taylor comes to bat at number four.WICKET!Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again as Mayank Agarwal takes a lowly catch to dismiss Kane Williamson for 22. New Zealand are 159/2, need 138 runs to win.FOUR!Navdeep Saini gets smashed for a boundary after having bowled two no balls in an over. It brings up 50-run stand between Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson for the second wicket.FOUR!Henry Nicholls welcomes Yuzvendra Chahal with a boundary in the 26th over. The left-handed batsman will hope to guide New Zealand home.After 25 oversHalf-way through and New Zealand are 144/1, need 153 runs to win. Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson are solid for the hosts with 54 and 21 runs respectively. Fifty for Henry NichollsFOUR! Henry Nicholls scores his 11th half-century in One-day International cricket off 72 balls. New Zealand are 135/1 in 23 overs. They need 162 runs to win the third ODI and complete a 3-0 clean sweep.Economical from ChahalYuzvendra Chahal concedes just four runs in the 21st over. New Zealand are 124/1, with Henry Nicholls eyeing his 11th ODI half-century.20 overs gone!Kane Williamson takes a quick single to end the over and will keep the strike. New Zealand are 120/1 in 20 overs, need 177 runs to win.FOUR!Kane Williamson is underway with a boundary.Kane Williamson comes to batKane Williamson comes to bat at number three.WICKET!Yuzvendra Chahal deceives Martin Guptill with turn, castles him down for 66 runs. New Zealand are 106/1 in 16.3 overs, need 191 runs to win. Martin Guptill has surpassed Nathan Astle to become the top-scoring opener for New Zealand with 6178 runs. 100 up for New ZealandFOUR! Brilliant shot from Henry Nicholls and it brings up 100 for New Zealand in 14.3 overs.Run out chance missedHenry Nicholls gets lucky as wicket-keeper KL Rahul misses a run out chance. Martin Guptil wanted to take a quick single but Manish Pandey made a timely throw. However, Rahul could not collect the ball when Nicholls was short of crease.Fifty for Martin GuptillMartin Guptill scores his 37th half-century in One-day International cricket off 29 balls. New Zealand are 73/0 in 10.4 overs. The hosts need 224 runs to win the third ODI and complete a 3-0 clean sweep.End of 10 overs!After 10 overs, New Zealand are 65/0 in 10 overs with Martin Guptill (43*) and Henry Nicholls (20*) solid at the crease.FOUR!Henry Nicholls joins the party, pulls away Shardul Thakur for four.50 up for New ZealandMartin Guptill smashes Jasprit Bumrah to collect a six and a four in consecutive balls and take New Zealand past 50 in 6.4 overs.FOUR!Glorious! Another good shot by Martin Guptill and another big over for New Zealand. Navdeep Saini concedes 15 runs as New Zealand reach 40/0 in six overs.FOUR!Martin Guptill follows it up with a boundary. New Zealand are going quite aggressively for a 3-0 clean sweep after having suffered a whitewash in five-match T20I series.