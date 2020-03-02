new-zealand-vs-india-2nd-test-day-3-live-score:-india-look-to-rescue-test-as-new-zealand-eye-series-sweep

NZ Vs IND LIVE Score: Hanuma Vihari was batting on five not-out at stumps on Day 2. © AFP

India’s top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting display as New Zealand regained complete control after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah’s hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead in the second Test in Christchurch on Day 2. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will lead India’s resistance on Day 3 as they look to rescue the Test and level the series. India, who took a seven-run lead in the first innings, slumped to 90/6 as Trent Boult led the charge with three wickets in the second innings. Vihari and Pant were both relatively new to the crease by the time the second day ended and will look to put up a competitive target for New Zealand, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja the only other batsman of note yet to come out to the middle. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 3, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch

India have 97-run lead!India are certainly against the wall after a lackluster batting performance on Day 2 and only have a lead of 97 runs. Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of day 3 of second Test between India and New Zealand.