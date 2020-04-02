new-zealand-vs-india-2nd-test-day-3-highlights:-new-zealand-beat-india-inside-3-days-to-complete-clean-sweep

NZ vs IND Highlights: Fifties from Tom Blundell and Tom Latham guided New Zealand to 7-wicket win. © AFP

Chasing 132 to win, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell scored half-centuries as the hosts beat India by seven wickets in the second Test to whitewash the two-match series on Monday. Latham and Blundell added 103 runs for the opening wicket, putting them on course for a huge win. Indian bowlers picked three quick wickets, with New Zealand win all but sealed. Earlier, India resumed day at 90/6 in their second innings and added 34 runs in 10 overs before the innings folded for 124 runs. India batters didn’t have any answers to New Zealand’s quality fast bowling unit. Trent Boult finished with 4/28 and Tim Southee took 3/36. Hanuma Vihari was first to fall in Southee’s second over when he turned a leg-side delivery too fine and was caught by wicket-keeper BJ Watling diving to his left. Five balls later and with no addition to the score, India’s other overnight batsman Rishabh Pant was caught behind off a Boult delivery that swung away. Ravindra Jadeja sneaked a single after being dropped by Watling off Southee, but the New Zealand swing bowler had Mohammed Shami pull his next ball straight to Blundell at deep midwicket. Jasprit Bumrah was the last to fall, run out when trying to give the strike to Jadeja who was unbeaten on 16. (SCORECARD)

Highlights Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 3, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Thank you for joining us!That’s is all from us. Thank you for joining us for last three day. Hope you liked our coverage. Till next time… goodbye!New Zealand win by 7 wickets, clinch series 2-0!Henry Nicholls scored the winning runs for the hosts as New Zealand win by seven wickets to clinch the two-Test series 2-0.

There it is! Henry Nicholls hits the winning runs on his home ground to complete a 7 wicket win at Hagley Oval. Ross Taylor out there with him. A 2-0 series win. Scorecard | | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2XE5t84VIH— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 2, 2020Caught behind appeal… Not out!Ravindra Jadeja is confident of an edge and decides to go upstairs but instead of a wicket gets setback as the replay shows his front foot was over the popping crease. Four!Henry Nichlolls lofts a wide ball over point for a boundary off Virat Kohli’s bowling.Kohli comes into the attack!Virat Kohli brings himself into the attack as New Zealand need seven runs to win the 2nd TestFour!Umesh Yadav bowls short and Ross Taylor pulls it behind square for a boundary, bringing the required runs down to single-digit.Bumrah removes Blundell for 55!Jasprit Bumrah gets the ball to nip back in sharply and it takes Tom Blundell’s off stump and he is also charged up. But wait… the umpires are checking for the over-stepping and it looks extremely close. But finally the TV umpire decides to give the benefit of doubt to the bowler as India pick third wicket in quick succession.

Bumrah strikes again! Bowls Blundell for 55. 121/3 now as Nicholls joins Taylor with the target 132. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0T00UGIrpB— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 2, 2020Four!Tom Blundell pierces the gap on the off side for another boundary.Four! Fifty for Blundell!FOUR! Tom Blundell gets to his maiden Test fifty in style with a boundary to deep backward point.

50! Tom Blundell cuts one away to bring up the milestone. Takes the total to 116/2 now with the target 132 at Hagley Oval. Ross Taylor with him yet to face a ball. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/9k0aNZrjZ5— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 2, 2020Bumrah removes Williamson cheaply!Jasprit Bumrah gets rid of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with a well-directed bouncer which hit him on the gloves and went to the slip cordon. He departed for five.Four!Kane Williamson comes on the front foot and guides the ball towards third man region by opening the face of his bat.Four!Tom Blundell drives it through covers for a terrific boundary. New Zealand need 25 more runs to win.Latham departs for 52!Umesh Yadav bowls short, Tom Latham miscues his pull shot and Pant takes a brilliant catch diving at full-stretch. Four!Tom Latham brings up his 18th half-century in style with a cracking boundary towards deep midwicket. New Zealand need 30 runs.Huge LBW appeal! India retain review!Huge LBW appeal against Tom Blundell has been turned down and India take review. The replay shows it to be umpire’s call in the wickets hitting column and India retain their review. Four!Tom Blundell shifts his weight on the back foot and punches Umesh Yadav’s delivery towards point.Four!Tom Latham uses his wrist and beats the mid-on fielder with his immaculate timing.Six!Tom Blundell comes dancing down the pitch and hits Ravindra Jadeja’s full delivery straight over his head into the sight-screen.Maiden over!Jasprit Bumrah bowls a maiden over to Tom Blundell.Four!Tom Latham welcomes Ravindra Jadeja into the attack with a cut shot behind point.Four!Tom Blundell finishes Jasprit Bumrah’s over with a cracking drive towards long-on.Back to back boundaries for Latham!Umesh Yadav bowls another short ball and Tom Latham pulls it with ease towards deep square leg for a boundary. Latham collects another boundary to make it two in two balls.Four!Lucky boundary for Tom Latham as a thick outside edge goes in between slips and gully and races away to the fence.Injury update!Mohammed Shami, who injured his shoulder while batting, is currently off the field and is receiving the treatment.Four!Jasprit Bumrah bowls full and straight and Tom Latham drives it down the ground for a terrific boundary, bringing up 50 runs for New Zealand in 15.3 overs.Second session begins!Jasprit Bumrah to start the proceedings after lunch break, with Tom Blundell on strike.New Zealand enter lunch at 46/0!New Zealand openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham have got their side to a strong position with their unbeaten opening-wicket stand. Indian fast bowlers bowled well only in patches and failed to get the same amount of help from the pitch as their counterparts did this morning. The hosts need 86 runs to win the second Test and wrap the two-match series 2-0.

Lunch at Hagley Oval. Tom Blundell 23and Tom Latham 16head to the pavilion with the score 46/0. 132 the target in Christchurch! LIVE scoring | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/tjVeH6ZfKi— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 2, 2020Last over before lunch!Umesh Yadav to bowl last over of the morning session on Day 3.Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack!Umesh Yadav replaces Jasprit Bumrah into the attack as India’s wait for first breakthrough continues.Four!Shami bowls short and wide and Tom Blundell jumps in the air to cut it over deep backward point to pick up a cracking boundary.Four!Mohammed Shami bowls a half-volley and Tom Blundell plays it with straight bat, beats the diving mid-on fielder and it runs away to the fence. New Zealand now need 96 runs to win.Edge falls short!Jasprit Bumrah draws an outside edge from Tom Blundell and it just falls short of Virat Kohli stationed at second slip.Dangerous bouncer!After a poor last delivery, Mohammed Shami bowls a dangerous bouncer to unsettle Tom Latham who somehow managed to get some part of his glove to the ball, and luckily for him it landed safely. Four legbyes!Mohammed Shami drifts down leg stump, Tom Latham misses his glance but the ball runs away to the fine-leg fence.Change in bowling!Mohammed Shami comes into the attack as a first change bowler.Brilliant over from Bumrah!A cracker of an over from Jasprit Bumrah in which he created some sort of chance on almost every single delivery. He was unlucky that Pant dropped a catch despite getting his hands. Unlucky Bumrah!Jasprit Bumrah bowls another peach of a delivery which nipped back in drastically, especially pitching, and replays shows it kissed the bat and Rishabh Pant drops a difficult chance.Maiden over!Umesh Yadav bowls a maiden over as Tom Blundell plays all six balls cautiously.Four!Tom Latham drives one from Jasprit Bumrah through deep extra cover for a glorious boundary. Boundaries are coming thick and fast for the hosts here and it is not a good sign for the visitors who are defending a low total.Four!Umesh Yadav bowls wide and Tom Latham cuts it from deep inside the crease for a cracking boundary.