new-zealand-vs-india-2nd-test-day-2-live-score:-india-look-to-break-dangerous-opening-stand

NZ vs IND LIVE Score: Tom Blundell was not out on 29 at stumps on Day 1. © AFP

Kyle Jamieson continued his eye-catching introduction to Test cricket with a five-wicket haul Saturday as New Zealand took the honours on day one of the second Test against India in Christchurch on Saturday. New Zealand, who won the crucial toss with an inviting green pitch on offer, were 63 without loss at stumps after rolling India for 242. Tom Blundell was on 29 with Tom Latham on 27. Jamieson, who has his sights on becoming established as an all-rounder, grabbed the headlines on debut with four wickets and a sparking 44 runs in New Zealand’s 10-wicket first Test victory in Wellington. He backed that up in Christchurch with five for 45 to blunt a promising start by India in the second Test. Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari all collected half centuries for India to show that the green wicket was not as threatening as expected. (LIVE SCORECARD)

