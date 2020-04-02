new-zealand-vs-india-2nd-test-day-2-highlights:-trent-boult-stars-as-india-struggle-against-new-zealand

NZ vs IND Highlights: Trent Boult shattered Indian batting line-up on Day 2. © AFP

New Zealand fast bowlers, spearheaded by Trent Boult, ripped through India’s batting line-up, reducing the visitors to 90/6 at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test on Sunday. After taking a seven-run lead, India lost three quick wickets with Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and skipper Virat Kohli all departing cheaply. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane held crease for a while but New Zealand bowlers tested both of them with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries. While Pujara was happy shouldering arms, Rahane tried to take them on, without much success. In the end, he dragged a slower short ball onto his stumps and fell on nine runs. Pujara got out to a Trent Boult’s peach of a delivery bowled wide off the crease. After coming in with the angle, the ball nipped back in late to rattle his off stump. Nightwatchman Umesh Yadav also got out to a similar delivery. At stumps Hanuma Vihari was batting on five with Rishabh Pant unbeaten on one. Earlier, a solid 51-run stand between Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner helped New Zealand close down on India’s first innings total. New Zealand were bowled out for 235 runs, giving India a lead of seven runs at tea. (SCORECARD)Highlights Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 2, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Thank you for joining us!What a fascinating day of Test cricket! Indian batters didn’t apply themselves and now find themselves in a spot of bother. We will be back tomorrow with another exciting day’s play. Hope you liked our today’s coverage. Do join us tomorrow.Stump @ Day 2… India 90/6, lead by 97 runs!Trent Boult shatters Indian innings in the final session as India finish day’s play at 90/6. India lead by 97 runs. 16 wickets fell on the day which is the most in a day’s play at this venue.

Sunday stumps at Hagley Oval. What a final session. Trent Boult on fire late in the day. Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme also with wickets as India end the day 90/6 and 97 runs ahead. Scorecard | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8xAzPMXU5n— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 1, 2020India lose sixth wicket!Trent Boult castles Umesh Yadav bowls with another peach of a delivery. Boult went wide of the crease and it nipped back in late.Four!Neil Wagner bowls short and Hanuma Vihari goes deep inside crease to cover the bounce and cuts it away behind point for a boundary. Huge wicket as Boult cleans up Pujara!Trent Boult breaches Cheteshwar Pujara’s forward defence and cleans him up with a peach of a delivery. He goes for 24 off 88 balls.Brilliant stop!Neil Wagner bowls a full-toss and Cheteshwar Pujara plays it on the leg side and New Zealand fielder runs from deep square leg and stops it just inside to save one run for his side.Four legbyes!Neil Wagner drifts down leg side and Umesh Yadav misses the flick and runs away to the fence after kissing his thigh pad.Rahane trouble comes to an end!Ajinkya Rahane shoots himself in the foot with an awkward shot as he drags a slower short ball onto his own stumps.Lucky escape for Rahane!Kyle Jamieson bowls another bouncer and Ajinkya Rahane couldn’t keep it down, luckily it didn’t carry to the gully fielder.Barrage of short-pitch bowling!New Zealand bowlers Neil Wagner are persisting with short-pitch deliveries and they have pushed Ajinkya Rahane in awkward positions on multiple occassions.Dangerous bouncer!Kyle Jamieson bowls a bouncer which hits Ajinkya Rahane on his helmet and lands safely as the batsmen complete a single. He will go through mandatory concussion protocols and after a quick test, he is ready with a new helmet on.New Zealand fast bowlers have resorted to a short-pitch bowling to both batsmen. While Pujara is happy ducking underneath, Rahane is aiming to take them on but has not been successful at all. Few of his shots have landed safely and he was even dropped by Colin de Grandhomme.Four!Kyle Jamieson bowls on the pads, Ajinkya Rahane gets a faint glove on it and the ball runs away to the fine-leg fence.Dropped!Ajinkya Rahane goes for a pull and hits it straight to Colin de Grandhomee but he makes a complete mess and drops a sitter.Bowling change!Kyle Jamieson comes back into the attack. He replaces Colin de Grandhomme. He concedes a one leg bye on the last ball.India on backfoot!Removing India’s top three batsmen, New Zealand bowlers have pushed India on the backfoot and it is showing in their bowling.Rahane gets off the mark!Ajinkya Rahane taps a Colin de Grandhomme ball on the leg side and completes a single to get off the mark on his 12th ball.Half-chance… Falls short!Neil Wagner bowls a well-directed short ball, aimed at Pujara’s body but it falls just short of short leg fielder.Colin de Grandhomme on fire!Colin de Grandhomme has been bowled four overs so far and conceded just one run, with three maiden to his name.Four!Cheteshwar Pujara drives it towards mid-off, beats the fielder and the ball races to the fence.Kohli fails again!Colin de Grandhomme wraps Virat Kohli right in front to give India a huge blow. The Indian skipper departs for 14.

The man with the freshly cut mullet strikes! Colin de Grandhomme gets Virat Kohli LBW for 14. India 51/3 and 58 ahead later on day 2 at Hagley Oval. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/o42YXb47TB— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 1, 2020Risky shot from Kohli!Kyle Jamieson bowls short and wide, Virat Kohli throws his bat and the ball goes high in the air but lands safely. That was a risky shot from Kohli and there was no need of that at this juncture. Maiden over!Colin de Grandhomme bowls a maiden over as Cheteshwar Pujara adopts defensive approach after the play resumes post drinks break.Four!Virat Kohli guides the ball towards third man for second boundary in Kyle Jamieson’s first over.Four!Kyle Jamieson pitches the ball up and Virat Kohli drives it through covers.Four!Virat Kohli uses his wrists to play it through mid-wicket and get off the mark with a boundary.Four byes!Trent Boult troubles Virat Kohli throughout the over but eases off the pressure with a wayward delivery down leg stump. It misses both bat and keeper.Four!Cheteshwar Pujara plays it with soft hands in the gap towards slip cordon for a boundary.Shaw falls to short ball again!Tim Southee strikes as he removes Prithvi Shaw with a short ball, handing India second blowPositive start!After an early blow, Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara have looked solid so far in their approach but need to carry.Four!Trent Boult bowls short and wide, Prithvi Shaw gets on top of the bounce and uses the pace to guide it between point and gully.Four byes!Tim Southee gets the ball to move away late, it beats BJ Watling and sails away to the fence.Boult removes Agarwal!WICKET! Trent Boult traps Mayank Agarwal dead in front with a in-swinging delivery and unlike last innings he doesn’t review it.

Boult strikes just after Tea! Agarwal goes LBW for 3. Pujara with Shaw. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/JAjOTiEXaW— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 1, 2020Four!Tim Southee bowls full on the stumps and Prithvi Shaw drives it straight down the ground for first boundary of the innings.Agarwal gets off the mark!Mayank Agarwal taps the ball on the leg side with soft hands and steals a quick single to open the scoring for India.Final session begins!Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal walk out to bat, while Tim Southee will start the proceedings for New Zealand as the final session on Day 2 is about to get underway.New Zealand all out for 235… India lead by 7 runs!Mohammed Shami bowls short, Kyle Jamieson gets a top edge and Rishabh Pant pulls off a blinder to end New Zealand’s innings at 235 runs to take seven-run lead.

— BCCI (@BCCI) March 1, 2020Dangerous bouncer!Jasprit Bumrah bowls a well-directed bouncer and it has damaged Kyle Jamieson’s helmet but he looks okay. He will undergo a mandatory concussion Test.Four!Kyle Jamieson hits Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery straight over his head for a one-bounce four.Jadeja pulls off a screamer!Mohammed Shami bowls short and wide and Neil Wagner cuts it wide of point, bringing up 50-run stand for the 9th wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja! That is a special catch to dismiss Neil Wagner deep at square leg. Wagner hooks and Jadeja gets it one handed leaping back. The crowd on the bank can’t believe it! Vital 50 run stand from Wagner and Jamieson. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/DmWYiVtbfE— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 1, 2020