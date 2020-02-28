new-zealand-vs-india-2nd-test-day-1-live-score:-india-look-to-level-series-in-christchurch

NZ vs IND LIVE Score: New Zealand have won four Tests out of six at Hagley Oval. © AFP

India will try to redeem themselves after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Hamilton when they take on New Zealand in the second Test starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. However, head coach Ravi Shastri has insisted that there is no need to panic as the heavy loss in the first Test has helped India open a “closed mindset”. Shastri added that the loss at Basin Reserve was an important learning experience for his team. “A shake-up like that is good because it opens your mindset,” Shastri said on Friday. “When you’re on the road winning all the time, you’ve not tasted defeat, you can have a closed mindset,” he added. “Once you’ve seen what has happened there are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies New Zealand mentally are employing and you are prepared.” On the other hand, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult rated the green top at Hagley Park better for the pacers and said that the odds are stacked against the visitors in the second Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1, Straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Covers are on!It was drizzling in Christchurch a while ago but the good news it has eased out. Covers are still on but we are hoping for an on-time start.The scene at Hagley Oval a short time ago. The light rain has eased. Covers remain on, but fingers crossed for an on time start #NZvIND #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/rWw2r9Z2Xm— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 28, 2020Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of second Test between India and New Zealand from Christchurch.