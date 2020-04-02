new-zealand-vs-india-2nd-test-day-1-highlights:-kyle-jamieson,-openers-help-new-zealand-dominate-india-on-day-1

NZ vs IND Highlights: Tom Latham and Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 27 and 29 respectively. © AFP

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell played cautiously and kept Indian bowlers at bay as New Zealand reached 63/0, trailing India by 179 runs, at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against India in Christchurch on Saturday. Latham and Blundell were unbeaten on 27 and 29 respectively. Earlier, New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, playing in his second Test, claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 242 runs. Tim Southee and Trent Boult also chipped in with two wickets apiece. After a solid start, Indian batsmen shot themselves in the foot as they lost last six wickets for just 48 runs, allowing New Zealand to get on the top. Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari all scored half-centuries but couldn’t make most of the opportunity and threw away their wickets by playing rash shots. The momentum shifted New Zealand’s way when they removed Vihari on the stroke of the tea. Carrying the momentum in the final session, the hosts removed Pujara early which created a tension in the Indian camp and wickets fell quickly thereafter. A couple of big hits from Mohammed Shami towards the end helped India get close to the 250-mark. (SCORECARD)

Highlights Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1, Straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Thank you for joining us!New Zealand are certainly the more happier side after the opening day’s play. Indian bowlers will an uphill task as both New Zealand opener Tom Latham and Tom Blundell have looked solid. That’s all for today. Thank you for joining us, hope you liked our coverage as much as we did bringing it to you. We’ll be back tomorrow, don’t forget to join us then.New Zealand 63/0 at stumps on Day 1!Tom Blundell defends the final ball off the day to complete a brilliant outing for the hosts who are 63/0, trail India by 179 runs.Shami to bowl final over on Day 1!Mohammed Shami comes in to bowl the final over of the opening day’s play. Bumrah back into the attack!Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack for a final burst as India are looking to break this opening wicket stand.Maiden over!Ravindra Jadeja starts his spell with what he does best — bowl into the stumps — and finishes off with a maiden over as Tom Blundell defended all six balls.Spin in!Virat Kohli introduces Ravindra Jadeja into the attack. Four!Just a fraction overpitch from Mohammed Shami and Tom Latham drives it straight down the ground.Four!Tom Latham punches a wide delivery outside off stump off the backfoot to bring up 50 runs for New Zealand.Four!Umesh Yadav drops short and Tom Blundell pounces on that opportunity and pulls it towards mid-wicket.Just one run!Mohammed Shami bowls another tidy over in which he gives away just one run.Four!Umesh Yadav offers width outside off and Tom Latham cuts it away off the backfoot from deep inside his crease for a cracking four.Maiden over from Shami!Mohammed Shami finishes a maiden over in which he questioned Tom Blundell’s defence on two occassions.Swing and a miss!Mohammed Shami bowls a swinging delivery outside off which just misses Tom Blundell’s outside edge and goes straight to keeper’s gloves.Indian wait continues!Umesh Yadav bowled some probing line during the over but Latham and Blundell both played each delivery on its merit to continues India’s wait for first breakthrough. Mistimed shot!Mohammed Shami fires in a short ball and Tom Latham completely miscues his pull but nothing to worry as the ball fell close to him.Good bowling!Umesh Yadav bowls a good short of length delivery to Tom Blundell. Lucky that he removed his bat from line of the ball just about in time to see off the danger.Bright start for New Zealand!Tom Latham and Tom Blundell got New Zealand off to a solid start as they kept Indian fast bowlers at bay in the first 10 overs.Four!Another outside edge from Tom Latham flies past gully region and runs away to the fence. Bumrah once again was unlucky that it went in the gap.Edge falls short!Tom Latham defends with an open face of the bat and luckily ball falls just short of the slip fielder after taking an outside edge.Four!Jasprit Bumrah bowls an overpitch delivery and Tom Blundell plays an elegant cover drive and collects a boundary.Two runs!Jasprit Bumrah drifts on the middle and leg stump and Tom Latham uses his wrists to play it on the on side and comes back for a couple of runs.Four!A lucky boundary for Tom Blundell as the ball runs away to the fine leg fence after taking a thick inside edge.Four byes!Umesh Yadav bowls a wayward delivery down leg side which beats a flying Rishabh Pant and runs away to the fence.Four runs from first over!Bumrah bowled a peach of a delivery which missed the bat by a close margin. New Zealand collected four runs in the first over.New Zealand openers walk out!Tom Latham and Tom Blundell walk out in the middle and Jasprit Bumrah has the ball in hand.Boult cleans up Shami! India 242-all out!Trent Boult bowls a perfect yorker to uproot Mohammed Shami’s middle and leg stumps bringig Indian innings to an end at 242 runs.

— BCCI (@BCCI) February 29, 2020Back to back sixes!Mohammed Shami moves on the leg stump and smashes it over square leg fence for a maximum. On the next ball he goes straight down the ground for a much better shot.Four!Jasprit Bumrah gets decent connection and the ball runs away to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.Four!Lucky boundary for Mohammed Shami as the ball, after taking an inside edge, runs away to the fine leg. Nevertheless these are crucial runs for the visitors.Jadeja departs for nine!Kyle Jamieson bowls a well-directed bouncer short and Ravindra Jadeja gets late on his pull, ball goes in the air after taking a top edge and fine leg fielder completes a good catch to end his innings. He departs for nine.Four!Trent Boult misses his line and Jadeja guides it towards vacant fine-leg region for his back-to-back boundariesFour!Ravindra Jadeja takes a couple of steps down the ground and launches a lofted shot over mid-on for a boundary.India 207/8!Kyle Jamieson gets his 4th wicket as Umesh Yadav edges one straight to the keeper I IND 207/8 in 58 overs.Pant departs!This is careless stuff from Rishabh Pant after getting two chances in the previous over he plays a lazy shot and dismantles his own stumps .Four! Pant survives lucky!Rishabh Pant gets second life in as many balls. An outside from him edge flies towards the cordon and runs away to the fence. 200 up for India.Two new batsman in!Another Indian batsmen departs after reaching his fifty and grinding so hard in the middle. More than bowlers getting them with a good delivery, they gifted their wickets away and would not be very pleased with that. India have lost two wickets in quick succession and have two batsmen in place.Final session begins!Cheteshwar Pujara walks out to bat with Rishabh Pant, Neil Wagner will complete the remaining two deliveries of his previous over as final session begins.Vihari falls after fifty!Neil Wagner gets his man as he gets Hanuma Vihari caught behind on a short ball to end his superb innings. Like Shaw, Vihari also threw his wicket away after reaching his fifty. India are five down and the umpire also signal that’s it for this session. India are 194/5.

Vihari gets 50 and then is out to Wagner caught down leg by Watling. The wicket brings on the end of the session. Tea time at Hagley Oval with India 194/5. Pujara 53Scorecard | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/ZcJDoM8Ou1— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 29, 2020Four! 50 for Vihari!Neil Wagner bowls short and Hanuma Vihari makes room and cuts it over third man for a boundary to bring up his 4th Test fifty.Four!Neil Wagner bowls short on the leg stump and Hanuma Vihari makes most of it by pullinh it towards fine-leg fence for a boundary.