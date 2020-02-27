new-zealand-vs-india-1st-test-day-4-highlights:-new-zealand-demolish-india-to-record-their-100th-test-win

NZ vs IND Highlights: New Zealand registered their 100th Test win by beating India by 10 wickets. © AFP

New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series in Wellington on Monday. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell took just 10 deliveries to chase down the 9-run target as New Zealand registered their 100th Test win. Earlier, Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. He picked up his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests as India were bowled out for 191 in the second innings. Mayank Agarwal top-scored for India in the second innings with a knock of 58. Both teams will now travel to Christchurch for the second and final Test. (SCORECARD)Highlights Between New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 4, Straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington

That’s it from us!Thank you for tuning in for the first Test. India failed to put up a fight on Day 4 as New Zealand outplayed India. Do join us for the second Test which starts on Friday. India’s first loss in Test championship!This was India’s first loss in the ICC Test Championship. They were outplayed in every department of the game by New Zealand. New Zealand win by 10 wickets!New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. It took them just 10 balls to register their 100th Test victory.

Scores are level!A leg bye to finish the first over and the scores are level. New Zealand just a stroke away from going 1-0 up in the two-Test series. Three runs towards square leg!Ishant Sharma drifted onto the pads and New Zealand batsmen came back for three. Just two needed for the win. Four!Second ball of the innings and Tom Latham creams it through the covers for a boundary. Five runs needed for the win. Tom Blundell and Tom Latham walk out to bat!New Zealand openers make their way to the middle as the hosts chase 9-run target to take 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. Ishant Sharma to start the proceedings with the ball for India. India all out for 191!Tim Southee gets his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests as Jasprit Bumrah edged one to sub fieler Daryl Mitchell. India are bundled out for 191. New Zealand need nine runs to win.

— BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2020OUT!Rishabh Pant departs for 25 as Trent Boult takes a brilliant catch at fine-leg. India lead by eight runs and they are nine down. New ball taken!New Zealand have taken the second new ball and it will be Tim Southee to start with the new cheery.Mohammed Shami gets off the mark!Mohammed Shami gets off the mark with a single towards fine-leg. OUT!Colin de Grandhomme trapped Ishant Sharma right in front of the stumps and he departs for 12. India are 189 for eight, lead New Zealand by six runs. Four!Short from Kyle Jamieson and Rishabh Pant guides it towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary. Four!Short ball from Kyle Jamieson and Ishant Sharma gets it over mid-off for a boundary. With that shot, India now ahead by a run. Drinks break!First hour of Day four is done and it completely went New Zealand’s way. India lost three wickets and have added 36 runs this morning. They are still three runs behind and all the hope now rely on Rishabh Pant.Dropped!Tim Southee drops Ishant Sharma for six at short cover. Colin de Grandhomme had Ishant playing in the air but Southee drops a tough chance. India trail by three runs.Bowling change!Kyle Jamieson comes into the attack in place of Tim Southee.Four!Again too wide from Trent Boult and Ishant Sharma drives it square to pick up his first boundary of the innings. India trail New Zealand by just eight runs now. Ishant Sharma gets off the mark!Width on offer from Trent Boult and Ishant Sharma goes for a big booming drive and gets a couple to get his innings going. Four!Rishabh Pant slogs it on to the leg-side to pick up his third boundary of the innings. India still trail New Zealand by 14 runs. Pant flicks it for a couple!Full on the pads by Southee and Rishabh Pant comes charging back for a couple. The throw was too wide as Ishant Sharma makes his ground safely. Pant ends the over with a single!Trent Boult drifted down the leg on the final ball of his over and Rishabh Pant flicks it for an easy single to keep strike. India still 20 runs behind. WICKET!Ravichandran Ashwin has been trapped right in front of the stumps and the umpire gives it in favour of the bowling side this time. Ashwin did not wait to send the decision upstairs as India lose their seventh wicket.Maiden over!Maiden over from Trent Boult as he keeps Ravichandran Ashwin quiet. Four!Short and wide from Tim Southee and Rishabh Pant upper cuts it over the slip cordon to pick up his second boundary of the innings. Four!Short ball from Tim Southee and Rishabh Pant easily pulls it away towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary. Four!Tim Southee drifted down the leg side and Ravichandran Ashwin flicked it past the wicketkeeper to get his innings going. Huge wicket for New Zealand!Hanuma Vihari is cleaned up by Tim Southee. It came back in sharply and hit the top of off stump. India in deep trouble at 148 for six. Pant survives a close call!Trent Boult is getting the ball to swing and nearly had Rishabh Pant LBW. Pant was looking to work it away towards the on-side and missed the ball. New Zealand went up for a shout but the umpire gave the decision in favour of the batsman. The replays confirm that the ball would’ve just clipped the leg stump. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat!Rishabh Pant comes into bat at number seven for India as they still trail New Zealand by 35 runs. OUT!Trent Boult comes around the wicket and Ajinkya Rahane gets a faint edge and it carries through to the wicketkeeper. India lose their vice-captain in the third over of the day. Maiden over!Tim Southee starts the day with a maiden over. India are 148 for fourFour!Full and wide from Boult and Ajinkya Rahane gets it through the off-side field for a boundary.Boult to start the proceedings with the ball!Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari walk out to bat, Trent Boult to start the proceedings with the ball for New Zealand.Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day’s play of the first Test between India and New Zealand. India trail New Zealand by 39 runs with six wickets in hand. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari are unbeaten on 25 and 15 respectively.