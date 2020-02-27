new-zealand-vs-india-1st-test-day-3-highlights:-ajinkya-rahane,-hanuma-vihari-grind-it-out-but-new-zealand-in-total-control

NZ Vs IND Highlights: Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand on Day 3. © AFP

Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari remained unbeaten on 25 and 15 respectively at the end of Day 3 in Wellington on Sunday as India finished the day at 144 for four, trailing New Zealand by 39 runs. Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed to get a big score despite getting starts. Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth Test half-century but was dismissed soon after by Tim Southee as he edged one down the leg to BJ Watling. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, finishing the day with figures of three for 27. With the wicket of Mayank Agarwal, Southee became the first bowler to pick 300 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined in New Zealand. Earlier, Ishant Sharma had picked up his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests to help India bowl out New Zealand for 348, which gave them a first innings lead of 183 runs. (SCORECARD)

Highlights Between New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 3, Straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington

That’s it from us!Nine wickets fell on the third day and India trail New Zealand by 39 runs at stumps. Ajinkya Rahane is not out on 25 and Hanuma Vihari is batting on 15. India finish the day at 144 for four. Trent Boult found his radar as he picked up three wickets. Thank you for tuning in today. Do join us tomorrow on what could be the decisive day of the Test. Boundary to finish the day!Hanuma Vihari cuts it through the point region for a boundary to end the third day’s play in Wellington. Last over of the day!Kyle Jamieson to bowl the last over of the day and Hanuma Vihari will take strike. Rahane finishes the 63rd over with a single!Ajinkya Rahane hits it towards square-leg to get a single and keep strike for the next over. 12 minutes left in the day’s play!Just 12 minutes left in the day’s play in Wellington.Southee beats the outside edge of Vihari!Tim Southee bowled a brilliant outswinger but he fails to get the outside edge of Hanuma Vihari’s bat. Four!Back-to-back boundaries for Ajinkya Rahane as he got on top of the bounce this time and finds the gap on the off-side. Four!Ajinkya Rahane breaks the shackles with a cut shot over point as he gets a short ball wide of off stump from Kyle Jamieson. Rahane pulls for a single!Short ball from Tim Southee and a pull shot from Ajinkya Rahane finally gets the scoreboard moving after 33 dot balls.Fifth consecutive maiden over!New Zealand bowlers have bowled five overs without conceding, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme are keeping things tight in the middle.Rahane hit on head!Short ball from Tim Southee and Ajinkya Rahane cops one on the back of his helmet. The physio is out to check on Rahane.Four!Trent Boult drifted down the leg and Hanuma Vihari flicks it fine for a boundary. Vihari survives!Hanuma Vihari survives as the replays confirm that the ball would have missed the leg stump. New Zealand lose a review. New Zealand go for a review!New Zealand goes for a review after a LBW shout against Hanuma Vihari goes in favour of the batsman.Big Wicket for New Zealand!Trent Boult goes short and Virat Kohli goes for a pull shot but could only manage a tickle down to the wicketkeeper’s hand. Massive breakthrough for New Zealand as India still trail by 70 runs. Four!Ajinkya Rahane goes down on one knee and drives it through the covers off Colin de Grandhomme to pick up a boundary. Rahane gets off the mark with a boundary!Kyle Jamieson bowled it short and Ajinkya Rahane cuts it over the point fielder’s head for a boundary to get his innings underway.Four!Virat Kohli drives it through the covers and finds the gap with ease. With that boundary, 100 comes up for India.WICKET!The replays confirm that there was an edge and India have lost their third wicket. They still trail New Zealand by 87 runs.India review!Mayank Agarwal has been given out caught behind down the leg side but after a long discussion with Virat Kohl, he goes for a review. Four!Short ball from Tim Southee and Mayank Agarwal pulls it away for a boundary towards square leg.Lucky boundary for Kohli!Virat Kohli is living dangerously. Tim Southee induces an outside edge but the ball goes in the gap and away towards the third man fence for a boundary. Four!Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary through the covers. It was in the air for a moment but fortunately for the India skipper it went in the gap.Tim Southee to bowl!Tim Southee to start the proceedings with the ball in the third and final session. Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal walk out to bat!Virat Kohli joins Mayank Agarwal in the middle as the last session is about to get underway in Wellington. That’s Tea on Day 3!Last ball of the session and Cheteshwar Pujara was castled by Trent Boult. India go to tea at 78 for twom trailing New Zealand by 105 runs with eight wickets in hand. We will be back in a while. WICKET!Trent Boult gets that one to bring back with angle and Cheteshwar Pujara, who left it alone, losses his off stump. 50 run partnership between Pujara and Agarwal!Cheteshwar Pujara placed it nicely between the short leg and mid-wicket fielder as he comes back for three. With that shot, Pujara and Mayank Agarwal have put on an unbeaten 50-plus stand.Pujara drives through covers!Trent Boult pitched it full and Cheteshwar Pujara drives it through the covers to pick up a couple. Four!Mayank Agarwal plays a paddle sweep and finds the fence. With that four, he brings up his fourth Test half-century. SIX!Mayank Agarwal dances down the track and lofts Ajaz Patel straight over his head for the first maximum of India’s second innings. Four!Azaj Patel drops it short and Mayank Agarwal goes back in his crease and pulls it away for a boundary. Bowling change!Kane Williamson brings back Trent Boult in the attack in place of Kyle Jamieson. Four!Width on offer by Colin de Grandhomme and Mayank Agarwal smartly lofts it over the off-side field for a boundary. Mayanj Agarwal pulls it for three!Colin de Grandhomme bowls a short ball and Mayank Agarwal plays a pull shot well in front of square on the leg-side. He picks up three and takes India’s total past 50.Injury update from New Zealand camp!Tom Blundell will not take the field today after hurting his shoulder while fielding on the opening day of the Test.

Tom Blundell, who hurt his shoulder while fielding on day one, will not take the field today.He will be under assessment today and tomorrow.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/JlCN7NhHO0— ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2020WIDE!Kyle Jamieson again goes for a short ball but this time it goes way over the head of Cheteshwar Pujara and India get an extra run.Drinks break!Another shout for caught behind against Mayank Agarwal this time but New Zealand decide not to go for a review. The umpires call for a drinks break. Four!Short and wide from de Grandhomme and Mayank Agarwal guides it through the point region for a boundary. Review Lost!The replays confirm that the ball had hit Pujara’s arm guard and New Zealand have lost their review.